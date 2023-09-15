Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC):

UEI Eterna XLR Bluetooth voice remote has been shortlisted for a CSI Award at IBC in the 'Best sustainability project or initiative' category. The UEI Eterna XLR uses a High-Density PV panel for energy harvesting from ambient light, is powered by an Xtreme Low-Power Bluetooth controller, and is made with 95% post-consumer-recycled plastics for sustainability. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in sensing and control technology for entertainment and smart home devices is showcasing several exciting products and technology solutions aimed at reducing the number of disposable batteries that end up in landfills every year.

The company will display:

SUSTAINABILITY SOLUTIONS

Next-Generation Sustainable Remote battery-free remote-control prototype equipped with High-Density PV panel for ambient light harvesting, to ensure a more energy-efficiency platform that re-charges itself using ambient light from its surroundings. There are no batteries to be replaced providing maximum user convenience, with no battery disposal creating a more sustainable future.

battery-free remote-control prototype equipped with High-Density PV panel for ambient light harvesting, to ensure a more energy-efficiency platform that re-charges itself using ambient light from its surroundings. There are no batteries to be replaced providing maximum user convenience, with no battery disposal creating a more sustainable future. Next-Generation Sustainable Materials battery-free remotes that are silicone-free bringing greater sustainable value to the product solution. Instead of silicone rubber, which is difficult to recycle, the remote-control keypads use TPE Thermoplastic Elastomer material which is designed for efficient recycling and reuse.

battery-free remotes that are silicone-free bringing greater sustainable value to the product solution. Instead of silicone rubber, which is difficult to recycle, the remote-control keypads use TPE Thermoplastic Elastomer material which is designed for efficient recycling and reuse. Groundbreaking Energy Savings knowledgeable technical staff will be on hand to demonstrate the energy harvesting capabilities of our technology, highlighting the clear advantage our ground-breaking technologies offer in harvesting energy from ambient light and using it to power the low-energy silicon platform designed into our remote controls.

knowledgeable technical staff will be on hand to demonstrate the energy harvesting capabilities of our technology, highlighting the clear advantage our ground-breaking technologies offer in harvesting energy from ambient light and using it to power the low-energy silicon platform designed into our remote controls. Award-Nominated Remote Control: UEI Eterna XLR Bluetooth voice remote has been shortlisted for a CSI Award at IBC in the 'Best sustainability project or initiative' category. The UEI Eterna XLR uses a High-Density PV panel for energy harvesting from ambient light, is powered by an Xtreme Low-Power Bluetooth controller, and is made with 95% post-consumer-recycled plastics for sustainability.

SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

QuickSet® Basics and Evolution - how features like Automated Setup and One-Touch Viewing bring greater consumer convenience and reduce costly service calls for operators. Our world-leading device knowledge database supports nearly 12,000 brands and one million devices, ensuring complete interoperability of entertainment devices in the home.

- how features like Automated Setup and One-Touch Viewing bring greater consumer convenience and reduce costly service calls for operators. Our world-leading device knowledge database supports nearly 12,000 brands and one million devices, ensuring complete interoperability of entertainment devices in the home. Revolutionary Smart Home Dashboard powered by QuickSet the Smart Home Dashboard implemented in commercially available LG Smart TVs with ThinQ AI since 2021, lets users control a wide variety of IoT devices using their remote control to navigate the biggest screen in the home.

powered by QuickSet the Smart Home Dashboard implemented in commercially available LG Smart TVs with ThinQ AI since 2021, lets users control a wide variety of IoT devices using their remote control to navigate the biggest screen in the home. Introducing SupportView- A global device management system enabling consumer device manufacturers and service operators to remotely control, maintain and support Internet-connected digital devices in consumer homes. SupportView® enables remote system or device control of set-top boxes, Smart TVs and other smart devices, allowing for advanced remote service and diagnostics reducing the cost of technical support services while improving the customer experience and satisfaction.

IBC2023, Hall1, Stand C41, RAI Amsterdam, The Netherlands

September 15-18, 2023 Press are invited to attend a press tour on September 15 10:30 am 1:30 pm in Hall 1 at Stand C41, and RSVP here or contact eva.delgado@uei.com to schedule a tour or interview outside of our Press Tour hour.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC), Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in sensing and control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices; designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world's leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information visit www.uei.com

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery, technical performance, and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the purchasing by UEI customers of the battery free and other sustainable products including UEI ETERNA XLR remotes identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the adoption of the energy harvesting and low power technologies identified in this release by UEI customers, the continued penetration and growth of UEI Quickset, SupportView and other software and service technologies, and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in UEI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that UEI achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. UEI undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

