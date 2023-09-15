In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports Southern India was the standout in terms of unusual irradiancein Asia in August, with 40% more than the August average. This brought the average irradiance up to 6 kWh per day.El Niño and a weaker Indian monsoon boosted solar production across large parts of Asia during August, punctuated by clouds from seven Typhoons, according to data collected by Solcast, a DNV company, via the Solcast API. India and Southeast Asia saw above average August irradiance due to the developing 2023 El Niño event. In India, El Niño acts to weaken ...

