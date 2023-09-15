Anzeige
Freitag, 15.09.2023

15.09.2023 | 08:52
Octav Raises 2.65 Million To Help Label DeFi Transactions

Octav 
Octav Raises 2.65 Million To Help Label DeFi Transactions 
15-Sep-2023 / 08:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Octav Raises 2.65 Million To Help Label DeFi Transactions 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY OCTAV 
 
Montreal, Canada | September 12, 2023 10:17 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 Octav, a DeFi labeling and tax reconciliation platform, raised a USD2.65 million seed to help label the DeFi ecosystem 
and be the "Quickbooks of crypto". 
"There hasn't been a systematic way where the DeFi community can decipher all their transactions from block explorers 
and get their data in one convenient dashboard," said Mathieu Baril, Co-Founder & CEO of Octav. "So it became clear to 
us that data labeling is missing in DeFi". 
Octav is led by Mathieu Baril & Luc Blackburn, both of whom have previously worked at companies like Zapper, Accedian 
Network and Otodata before starting Octav. Octav boasts a variety of esteemed Investors including Nascent, Polymorphic 
Capital, Parallel Studio, Spaceship DAO, Investmeows, Possible Ventures, Speedinvest, ACET capital, Paul Desmarais, CEO 
of Sagard holdings, and Mark Zeller from AAVE. 
"We are building the platform that deciphers all DeFi transactions," Mathieu said. "Today, there's a lot of companies 
building DeFi dashboards but I don't think anyone is going deep to provide the end user with all the data in an easy 
way to understand and we think the right company will need to have a complete defined database of all DeFi 
transactions, not just a piece of it." 
"A lot of DeFi native tools like Etherscan and Dune Analytics give a lot of raw data which is great if you have the 
technical knowledge but not great for most DeFi enthusiasts", Mathieu noted. 
"Etherscan does not give you the ability to understand exactly what transaction you did and with what protocol you 
interacted with because it only provides the contract address and the transaction function directly from the smart 
contract code." Mathieu added. "So the entire ecosystem of tools is broken and DeFi enthusiasts are struggling with a 
lack of understanding and playbook. That's really where the current state is and we're trying to build something to 
solve this over time." 
Octav's DeFi labelling and tax reconciliation platform includes a DeFi labelling database, portfolio dashboard, and 
data analytics such as cost basis, profit and loss, and fees paid. It also allows anyone using the platform to 
contribute to the DeFi machine learning algorithm dubbed "The Brain" by labeling any unknown transactions that are not 
yet part of the database. Once user contributions are algorithmically verified the update is pushed automatically to 
all Octav users who interacted with the same smart contract. 
"Octav is currently in beta with thousands of users, seven integrated chains, and over 100 million transactions indexed 
to date", Mathieu said. "While the first customers are DeFi power users, Octav's client base is "anyone who has ever 
interacted with a DeFi protocol", Mathieu added. 
"The capital will be used to integrate more chains to capture the entire DeFi ecosystem. New chains are launched 
throughout the year and new protocols launch weekly so we always have to be ahead to capture the latest protocols the 
DeFi community is interacting with." Luc said. "We both worked at startups before and understand the importance of 
delivering ambitious goals with a lean team." 
In the long term, the co-founders plan to focus on integrating with current crypto tax platforms where Octav's database 
would help as a pre-tax facilitator, reconciling all of a user's transactions before being ready for tax software. 
"For us, it's really twofold. We want to go from a small, tight-knit community of DeFi power users and grow that 
business," Mathieu said. "In parallel, we have an entire stream of accountants waiting to pay to use our platform to 
reconcile transactions for tax preparation for their clients, we believe that is where our breakthrough will happen." 
 
About Octav 
 Octav is a free and editable data analytics platform that helps decipher Decentralized Finance (DeFi) investment 
activity. Octav's user-curated database simplifies DeFi for traders, tax professionals, and liquid asset management 
firms, serving as a pre-tax facilitator for cost-basis, profit & loss, and more. 
 
For more information, visit: 
 Website | Medium | X | Discord | Official Docs 
 
Contact Details 
Octav 
Stephen Edvi 
stephen@octav.fi 
 
 
 
1726831 15-Sep-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2023 02:20 ET (06:20 GMT)

