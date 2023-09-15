Data shows a sharp increase in the number of fires caused by the DC isolators that separate the grid from solar panels. ABC News gathered state-by-state data revealing a dramatic increase in fire incidents in the last 12 months.From pv magazine Australia Fire incidents caused by DC inverters in rooftop solar installations have increased sharply over the last 12 months in Australia, according to data gathered by the ABC. In the Northern Territory this year, 11 fires have been caused by DC isolators, compared to just four in 2022. The state of Victoria saw 27 fires caused by isolators in the last ...

