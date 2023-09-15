Anzeige
Freitag, 15.09.2023
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
15.09.2023 | 09:07
Particle Network Launches V2 of Its Intent-Centric Modular Access Layer of Web3

Particle Network Launches V2 of Its Intent-Centric Modular Access Layer of Web3 
15-Sep-2023 / 08:35 CET/CEST 
NEWS RELEASE BY PARTICLE NETWORK 
Singapore, Singapore | September 12, 2023 09:32 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
Web3 infrastructure provider Particle Network has unveiled V2 of its Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) solution. Major 
enhancements have been made to privacy, user experience, and transaction efficiency with the latest version, making it 
the most advanced web3 product of its kind. 
V2 was designed with a focus on future-proofing web3 infrastructure, making WaaS adaptable to shifts in user behavior 
and blockchain architecture. Its design adheres to web3's fundamental principles of user sovereignty and composability. 
WaaS launched 10 months ago with the goal of abstracting the complexity of interacting with decentralized applications 
and delivering a superior user experience. Particle Network also configured Wallet-as-a-Service with privacy paramount. 
With V2, significant attention has been lavished on bolstering these features. 
Particle Network CEO Wang Pengyu said: "Particle Network V2 marks a significant leap forward in the web3 wallet 
infrastructure landscape. Our commitment to building the access layer of web3 has driven this innovation. With the 
introduction of ZK technology and the Intent Fusion Protocol, we're ushering in a new era of individual sovereignty and 
transaction efficiency. V2 is not just a product upgrade; it's a testament to our dedication on making web3 accessible 
to all." 
V2 introduces a number of new technologies including a zero knowledge (ZK) component and a protocol layer that 
prioritizes user privacy and security. This takes the form of Intent Fusion Protocol, which sits between the blockchain 
and dapp layers to support confidential transactions and authentication. Intent Fusion Protocol simplifies user 
interaction by automating user intent structuring, deconstruction, and execution. This allows users and developers to 
focus solely on building intents, resulting in a better user experience. 
zkWaaS ensures user login privacy and streamlines the management of web3 credentials while preserving a seamless user 
experience. V2 also introduces Smart Stealth Addresses, which allow users to interact with third parties using 
temporary, one-time addresses. Furthermore, zkWaaS addresses user privacy concerns with Confidential Auth and 
Confidential Transactions. It aligns with the goal of onboarding web2 users seamlessly into web3, ensuring both privacy 
protection and user-friendliness. 
With Wallet-as-a-Service, Particle Network has empowered developers to deliver web3 experiences that meet the demands 
of today's users. This means creating an environment in which user experience is optimized without introducing security 
or privacy trade-offs. 
V2 represents a breakthrough in user interaction and transaction efficiency. It accelerates the transformation toward 
an end-state where users can access web3 products and services with the lowest possible barriers to entry, without 
compromising self-sovereignty. In addition, V2 introduces better data management tools, preventing onchain leakage of 
user information. 
Wallet-as-a-Service V2 is Particle Network's most advanced consumer-facing product to date. It equips developers with 
the framework for delivering an array of sophisticated blockchain-based services including cross-chain solutions. 
Meanwhile, its focus on eliminating friction results in a seamless user experience that ensures dapps can realize their 
full potential. 
About Particle Network 
Particle Network is a Web3 infrastructure project. Its primary offerings include zkWaaS (Zero-Knowledge Proof Wallet as 
a Service) and the Intent Fusion Protocol. By creating an Intent-Centric Modular Access Layer for Web3, Particle 
Network is committed to transforming the industry from engineer-friendly finance to consumer-friendly markets. 
Learn more: https://particle.network/ 
 
Contact Details 
Media Press 
PR@particle.network 
 
 
© 2023 Dow Jones News
