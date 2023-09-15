Anzeige
Freitag, 15.09.2023
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
Base Resources Limited - 2023 Annual General Meeting details

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

AIM and Media Release

15 September 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
2023 Annual General Meeting details

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that the company's 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held at 11.00 am (Perth time) on Friday, 24 November 2023 (2023 AGM) as a hybrid meeting:

  • in the Subiaco Room at the Vibe Hotel, 9 Alvan Street, Subiaco, Western Australia; and
  • online via the Lumi software platform accessible at https://web.lumiagm.com/387854192 using the Meeting ID 387-854-192.

The closing date for receipt of nominations to be considered for election as a director at the 2023 AGM is 5.00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 22 September 2023, being the date that is 45 business days (as that term is defined in Base Resources' constitution) before the date of the 2023 AGM.

Further information relating to the 2023 AGM, including the resolutions proposed and explanatory information in respect of such resolutions, will be set out in the Notice of 2023 AGM to be released by Wednesday, 25 October 2023.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Citadel Magnus

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited

James Asensio / Raj Khatri

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


