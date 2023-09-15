Base Resources Limited - 2023 Annual General Meeting details

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

AIM and Media Release

15 September 2023

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

2023 Annual General Meeting details

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that the company's 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held at 11.00 am (Perth time) on Friday, 24 November 2023 (2023 AGM) as a hybrid meeting:

in the Subiaco Room at the Vibe Hotel, 9 Alvan Street, Subiaco, Western Australia; and

online via the Lumi software platform accessible at https://web.lumiagm.com/387854192 using the Meeting ID 387-854-192.

The closing date for receipt of nominations to be considered for election as a director at the 2023 AGM is 5.00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 22 September 2023, being the date that is 45 business days (as that term is defined in Base Resources' constitution) before the date of the 2023 AGM.

Further information relating to the 2023 AGM, including the resolutions proposed and explanatory information in respect of such resolutions, will be set out in the Notice of 2023 AGM to be released by Wednesday, 25 October 2023.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations UK Media Relations Citadel Magnus Tavistock Communications Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Tel: +61 8 6160 4900 Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR & JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity Limited

James Asensio / Raj Khatri

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

