Freitag, 15.09.2023
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
15.09.2023 | 09:31
Software Freedom Day: Softonic celebrates free software classics

DJ Software Freedom Day: Softonic celebrates free software classics 

Softonic 
Software Freedom Day: Softonic celebrates free software classics 
15-Sep-2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Software Freedom Day: Softonic celebrates free software classics 
 
 . Softonic.com spotlights timeless free applications on Free Software Day. 
 . Microsoft Edge downloads surge, reaching 380,115 users in the first eight months of 2023. 
 
 
Barcelona, September 15th, 2023. As the world celebrates Software Freedom Day, Softonic.com, a leading secure software 
distributor, spotlights some of the most popular free download applications that have shaped our digital experiences. 
 
In an era of rapid technological advancements, some classics stand the test of time, and Adobe PDF, VLC Player, 
Microsoft Edge, and Google Meet are examples of this. These free software applications have consistently garnered huge 
amounts downloads, highlighting their enduring appeal and capacity to adapt to market changes. 
 
Microsoft Edge: A Browser on the Rise 
 
First released in 2015, Microsoft Edge, the innovative web browser from Microsoft, has experienced a significant surge 
in downloads on Softonic's platform, with 380,115 users embracing it in the first eight months of 2023. This marks a 
substantial increase of 24% in comparison with the previous year, when downloads in the same period were 306,486, 
showcasing its growing reputation and advanced features. 
 
Adobe PDF: A Classic of Free Apps 
 
Adobe PDF, the cornerstone of digital document management, has recorded 436,532 downloads from Softonic's platform from 
January to August 2022, with 68% of male users. This iconic software remains indispensable for countless users 
worldwide, maintaining its status as the go-to solution for document creation and sharing. 
 
VLC Player: The Ultimate Media Companion 
 
VLC Player, a household name for media enthusiasts, has seen a remarkable 2,252,507 downloads in the same period, 
proving its unwavering popularity. Interestingly, 42% of its users are female, emphasizing its broad appeal across 
gender lines. With its versatility in handling a multitude of media formats, VLC Player continues to be the ultimate 
media companion for users of all backgrounds. 
 
Google Meet: Connecting the World Virtually 
 
As remote collaboration became a necessity, Google Meet became popular by offering a seamless virtual meeting 
experience. While it recorded 60,230 downloads on Softonic in 2022, its utility remains undeniable in 2023, with 9,243 
users continuing to rely on it for virtual connectivity. 
 
According to Ferran Gavin, Director of Catalog and Traffic of Softonic, "Software Freedom Day is not just about 
celebrating the principles of open-source software but also acknowledging the enduring appeal of iconic free 
applications like Adobe PDF, VLC Player, Microsoft Edge, and Google Meet." 
 
Mr. Gavin added that "these applications have been the pillars of productivity, creativity, and communication for users 
across the globe, transcending gender and technological boundaries." 
 
 
About Softonic 
Softonic is a leading technology company specializing in secure software distribution. The firm operates the world's 
leading secure software distribution platform Softonic.com. The platform, currently available in 17 languages, 
categorises, evaluates, and distributes over 500,000 Windows, Android, and Mac programmes and solutions worldwide. 
Every month, over 75 million people use Softonic.com due to its robust quality control checks which help users download 
virus-free software. 
Founded in Barcelona in 1997, Softonic is also behind other initiatives including GHacks, a portal for IT users, and 
Digital Trends, a technology news site. The company currently employs over 130 people from 23 countries. 
 
For more information: 
 
Shannon Somaza: shannon.somaza@softonic.com 
Raúl del Cuadro: raul.delcuadro@softonic.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1726817 15-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726817&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
