In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China Mono Grade, OPIS' assessment for polysilicon in the country, extended gains for a tenth successive week, rising 3.34% to CNY82.5 ($11.51)/kg. This increase comes in a week where China's polysilicon players head to Baotou in Inner Mongolia for a major silicon conference to contemplate their market. "At present, solar wafer production exceeds polysilicon production," observed a solar market veteran. In a period when their inventories are seeing reductions, ...

