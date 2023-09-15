India now has 28 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and 6 GW of cell capacity, according to Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE).From pv magazine India "We aim to position India as a leading global supplier of renewable energy equipment," said MNRE Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhall this week in New Delhi. Bhalla said the government has made significant efforts to build a solar manufacturing ecosystem through the production-linked incentives (PLI) Scheme and other policy measures. More than 48 GW of new PV manufacturing capacity will be supported ...

