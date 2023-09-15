Hilbert Group: HAYVN Investment Bank Starts Distributing Hilbert Fund Products in the Middle East and Beyond

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) Hilbert Capital selected as first hedge fund solution for HAYVN

Hilbert Capital has been selected by HAYVN, the digital assets financial institution, as its first hedge fund solution for its 1,500+ corporate and high net worth clients in the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

See HAYVN's update in the link below:

HAYVN Press Release

