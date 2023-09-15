Anzeige
Freitag, 15.09.2023
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
15.09.23
09:15 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
15.09.2023
Hilbert Group: HAYVN Investment Bank Starts Distributing Hilbert Fund Products in the Middle East and Beyond

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) Hilbert Capital selected as first hedge fund solution for HAYVN

Hilbert Capital has been selected by HAYVN, the digital assets financial institution, as its first hedge fund solution for its 1,500+ corporate and high net worth clients in the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

See HAYVN's update in the link below:
HAYVN Press Release

For further information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group
+46 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se ) as Certified Adviser.

Attachments

HAYVN Investment Bank Starts Distributing Hilbert Fund Products in the Middle East and Beyond

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/784430/hayvn-investment-bank-starts-distributing-hilbert-fund-products-in-the-middle-east-and-beyond

