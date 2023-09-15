ReNeuron Group has generated in vivo data for CustomEX, marking a key step towards validating its proprietary stem cell-derived exosome platform. While the precise nature of the data is yet to be disclosed, we view the update as an encouraging sign and believe that it could improve traction for discussions for collaborations and partnerships, a key near-term goal for the company. ReNeuron now aims to broaden its capabilities by focussing on the functional delivery of specific therapeutics payloads, which we believe could include siRNA, mRNA, proteins, small molecules and genes, based on previous studies. Updates are expected in due course, potentially representing an important catalyst for investor attention, provided the data continue to be positive.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...