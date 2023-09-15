Awards recognize outstanding engineers and innovative approaches in the field

- Nominations open through Oct. 5, 2023

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global digital engineering and R&D company, today announced the launch of the second-annual Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV-18 in India.

The Digital Engineering Awards recognize and celebrate business and technology trailblazers who are crafting a smarter and more sustainable world through transformative ideas that leverage digital engineering.

Enterprises and their service providers are invited to submit nominations through October 5, with winners announced during a gala awards celebration on December 6 in Dallas, Tex., U.S.A. Enterprise award winners, selected by a global panel of industry experts, including representatives of ISG, will be named in nine categories five team awards and four individual awards:

Engineering the Change Team Awards

Digital Transformation of the Year

Top Sustainability Initiative

Digital Engineering Program of the Year

Engineering Product of the Year

Value Realization

Engineering at Heart Individual Awards

Distinguished Digital Engineer

Digital Engineer of the Year

Woman Engineer of the Year

Innovator of the Year

The inaugural Digital Engineering Awards gala was held last year in Jersey City, N.J., United States, with 120 nominees, including over 70 industry-leading global enterprises, in attendance. Winners, both individual engineers and teams, included representatives from Airbus, American Honda Motor Co., Inc./ Honda Marine, Chevron, ExxonMobil, GE Healthcare, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Rolls-Royce, and Qualcomm Technologies.

Remarking on the occasion, Mr. Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director at L&T Technology Services said,"We take immense pride in having witnessed the tremendous success of the maiden Digital Engineering Awards, which celebrated disruptive innovations across a broad spectrum of deep technologies, spanning automotive, aerospace, industrial products, telecom, plant engineering, and medical devices. As we persist in our unwavering commitment to engineering research and development, aiming to shape a future enabled by engineering marvels, we are eager to extend our endeavors in spotlighting extraordinary innovation and leadership that spearheads transformation towards a sustainable, digitally empowered tomorrow

"Digital engineering is the fabric that connects all facets of the digital world and makes future innovations possible," said Michael P. Connors, Chairman and CEO of ISG. "Following the great success of the inaugural Digital Engineering Awards, we are delighted once again to collaborate with L&T Technology Services and CNBC-TV18 to recognize the outstanding work of individuals and teams whose groundbreaking innovations will shape the digital landscape for years to come

"The Digital Engineering Awards have a key role to play in celebrating the new-age digital solutions that are driving immense growth in the ER&D sector. Our role as media partner with L&T Technology Services aligns perfectly with the long-standing objective of our brands CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol to educate audiences about innovations and developments in the worlds of technology and business," said S. Shivakumar: President, News18 Studios.

About the Digital Engineering Awards

The Digital Engineering Awards bring together industry leaders to recognize outstanding achievements in the R&D domain, and to help global organizations give shape to their transformative ideas. The Awards are produced by L&T Technology Services in association with ISG, with CNBC TV18 as a media partner. For more about the Awards, visit this website (www.digitalengineeringawards.com) or contact us at info@digitalengineeringawards.com

About Network18

Network18 Media Investments Limited is a major Indian media conglomerate owned by Reliance Industries. The company operates a wide array of channels spanning news, entertainment, and digital content. Its portfolio includes CNBC-TV18, CNBC-AWAAZ, CNBC-Bajar, CNN-NEWS18, News18 India, and News18 regional news channels across languages and markets.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,300 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 102 innovation labs as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.LTTS.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914274834/en/

Contacts:

Aniruddha Basu

L&T Technology Services Limited

E: Aniruddha.Basu@Ltts.com

Anindita Sarkar

L&T Technology Services Limited

E: Anindita.Sarkar@Ltts.com