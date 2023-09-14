Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.: Mineralys Therapeutics Expands its Board of Directors with Appointments of Glenn Sblendorio and Daphne Karydas

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced the appointments of Daphne Karydas and Glenn Sblendorio to its Board of Directors (the Board). Ms. Karydas and Mr. Sblendorio bring executive, financial and operational leadership experience in biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals markets. In addition, Mineralys announced that Takeshi Takahashi of Catalys Pacific has stepped down from the Board, effective September 12, 2023.



"We are excited to have Daphne and Glenn join our Board and support Mineralys' efforts to develop innovative medicines aimed to improve the lives of patients with cardiorenal disorders. They both bring extensive experience to Mineralys as respected executive leaders in the life sciences industry and their significant insight into the financial markets, which we expect to complement our current Board," said BT Slingsby, M.D., Ph.D.,M.P.H., Founder and Executive Chair of Mineralys and Founder of Catalys Pacific. "The Board and I greatly appreciate Takeshi's guidance and contributions to the launch and growth of Mineralys."

Ms. Karydas currently serves as President and Chief Financial Officer of Flare Therapeutics Inc. where she has been since October 2021. Prior to Flare Therapeutics, she served as the Chief Financial Officer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. from July 2020 to October 2021. From April 2017 to May 2020, Ms. Karydas held several roles at Allergan plc, including Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to her senior executive and top manager roles at these biotech and pharmaceutical companies, Ms. Karydas spent more than 15 years in investment banking and asset management roles that focused exclusively on the healthcare space, including biopharmaceuticals, life sciences and medical technologies. Ms. Karydas has previously served on the boards of directors at Elicio Therapeutics, LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., and Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. Ms. Karydas received a B.A. and M.S. in chemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Mr. Sblendorio was Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of IVERIC bio, Inc., a publicly-held biotechnology company, from July 2017 until it was acquired by Astellas Pharma in July of 2023. Prior to IVERIC, Mr. Sblendorio was President and Chief Financial Officer of The Medicines Company from March 2006 through March 2016 and was a member of the board of directors of The Medicines Company from July 2011 through December 31, 2015. Before joining The Medicines Company, Mr. Sblendorio was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from February 2002 until it was acquired by OSI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2005. Mr. Sblendorio also served as a Managing Director of MPM Capital Advisors from 1998 through 2000. Mr. Sblendorio also serves as a member of the board of directors of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and as a member of the board of directors of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Mr. Sblendorio received his B.B.A. from Pace University and his M.B.A. from Fairleigh Dickinson University and is a graduate of the Harvard Advanced Management Program.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter .

