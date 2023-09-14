Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation Files Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with Proposed Business Combination with Tevogen Bio Inc

New York, NY, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: LGST) ("Semper Paratus"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to Semper Paratus' previously announced proposed business combination with Tevogen Bio Inc, a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in virology, oncology, and neurology.



The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement and prospectus in connection with the previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") and proposed business combination between Semper Paratus and Tevogen Bio (the "Transaction"). While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Tevogen Bio, Semper Paratus, and the Transaction. Upon closing of the Transaction, the combined company will be named Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. ("Tevogen Holdings"). Tevogen Holdings common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE American under the new ticker symbols "TVGN" and "TVGNW", respectively.

The Transaction, which has been approved by the boards of directors of Tevogen Bio and Semper Paratus, is expected to close near the end of 2023, subject to, among other things, SEC review, approval by Semper Paratus shareholders, regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Ryan Saadi, CEO of Tevogen Bio, remarked, "I congratulate both our dedicated team and our valued partners for achieving this significant milestone in such a short time. This is a testament to each member's commitment to Tevogen's patient-centric approach of merging affordability with advanced science - a blueprint for sustainable success in the upcoming era of medicine."

Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature's most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders with the aim of addressing the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Bio believes that sustainability and commercial success in the forthcoming era of medicine will rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen Bio aspires to be the first biotechnology company offering commercially attractive, economically viable, and cost-effective personalized T cell therapies.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio's leadership believes that accessible personalized immunotherapies are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation in the post-pandemic world.

About Semper Paratus

Semper Paratus is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its principals possess public and private market investing experience and operational knowledge to bring value added benefits to Tevogen Bio. The Semper Paratus team has substantial experience investing in and operating businesses in multiple sectors, as well as a significant long-term track record in creatively structuring transactions to unlock and maximize value.

