15.09.2023
The 52nd China International Furniture Fair (Shanghai): CIFF Shanghai 2023 Successfully Concludes with Surge in Global Participation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 52nd China International Furniture Fair (Shanghai) ("CIFF Shanghai 2023") has successfully concluded, attracting a total of 93,474 professional visitors over four days, a 10.44% increase from 2019 in overseas attendees.


CIFF Shanghai 2023 meticulously planned eight major thematic exhibition areas and concurrently held four sub-exhibitions: Shanghai International Furniture Machinery & Woodworking Machinery Fair, CIFF Commercial Office Space Exhibition, CIFF Trend Life Aesthetics Exhibition and CIFF Urban Outdoor Exhibition. The event brought together 1,500 industry brands and covered an exhibition area of 340,000 square meters at the National Exhibition & Convention Center in Shanghai Hongqiao.

In collaboration with a star-studded lineup of brands, the fair showcased a vast array of exquisite new products, setting a new benchmark for beautiful home living with its forward-looking, creative, and leading all-round display. The professional pioneer special exhibition explored the future possibilities of home design, leading a high-end, trendy, and diverse lifestyle.

The fair brought together domestic and international exhibitors, professional buyers, and enthusiasts of the industry. It effectively promoted industry communication, helped Chinese companies enter the international market, sought new development opportunities, and expanded global horizons.

During the four-day exhibition, the 2023 Global Furniture Industry Development Forum - China Commercial Design Trend Conference were held, inviting over 20 speakers and dialogue guests. They shared their long-term observations, thoughts, and practical explorations in their respective fields from perspectives such as urban renewal, sustainable design, technological change, lifestyle, cultural integration, and space shaping.

For years, CIFF Shanghai has been consistently evolving, concentrating on the upscale domestic market, and nurturing global partnerships. It effectively connects top industry brands at the fair with key distribution channels in both Chinese and international markets. CIFF Shanghai is dedicated to creating a world-class exhibition platform, encouraging worldwide industry interactions and collaborations, and contributing to the high-quality growth of the home furnishing industry.

For more information, please visit: www.ciff.furniture

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211814/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciff-shanghai-2023-successfully-concludes-with-surge-in-global-participation-301928952.html

