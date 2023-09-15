Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeSAT AG, a Trailblazing Space Arm of WISeKey International Joins Space Innovation, Strengthening Switzerland's Position in Space-Based IoT Communication

WISeSAT AG, a Trailblazing Space Arm of WISeKey International Joins Space Innovation, Strengthening Switzerland's Position in Space-Based IoT Communication

Geneva, Lausanne, September 15, 2023 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, that its subsidiary WISeSAT AG, recognized for its innovative approach in Cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things) communication from space, announced today its new affiliation with Space Innovation, a progressive consortium of avant-garde space technology organizations. This membership underpins the growing prominence of Switzerland as a key influencer in pioneering space technology, placing it at the vanguard of space-based IoT solution developments.

Historically a neutral nation renowned for its diplomatic prowess and precision in various fields, Switzerland's emergence as a major player in space adds another feather to its cap. WISeSAT AG's affiliation to Space Innovation emphasizes the nation's ambition to not only maintain its terrestrial achievements but also to chart new territories in the vastness of space.

WISeSAT AG stands out for its secure and effective communication strategies for connected devices, thanks to its constellation of ultra-secure picosatellites and infrastructure. The company's expertise in cryptographic technology and secure data management has redefined secure IoT implementations in multiple sectors, from urban innovation in smart cities to cutting-edge industrial automation.

Space Innovation, a forward-thinking collective encompassing space-centric firms, academic institutions, and research and technology organizations, is celebrated for ushering in technological advancements that elevate our potential in space exploration, communication, and data gathering. Welcoming WISeSAT AG enhances the consortium's diverse and dynamic team, infusing it with unmatched know-how in space-centric IoT communication.

Simon Reding, Satellite Application Manager of WISeKey, stated, "Joining hands with Space Innovation is a momentous stride for WISeSAT AG. Our shared vision for secure IoT communication is a testament to our dedication to advancing space technology." He further emphasized, "Switzerland's role in this venture underscores our nation's commitment to shaping the future of space communication."

Jean-Paul Kneib, EPFL Professor and Director of Space Innovation, looks forward to the collaboration with WISeSAT. "We need to join forces to become stronger in this growing market. That is what the Space Innovation network is all about, and WISeSAT brings new collaborative assets."

This alliance between WISeSAT AG and Space Innovation paves the way for transformative discoveries in space communication, enabling instant global connectivity and data exchange. Both organizations are unified in their mission to amplify collaboration, share expertise, and reshape the mode of spaceborne IoT device communication.

About WISeSAT AG: www.wisesat.space

A trailblazing Space arm of WISeKey International, a global cybersecurity leader, WISeSAT AG is at the forefront of creating Ultra-Secure Picosatellite Solutions in collaboration with its ally FOSSA Systems. It champions the cause of secure IoT communication via space-based networks, harnessing the latest cryptographic innovations to guarantee safe and instantaneous data exchanges across diverse sectors, safeguarding the sanctity and privacy of the data transmitted.

About Space Innovation:

Space Innovation is a membership organization that aims at bringing together a network of of visionary companies, research institutions, and universities dedicated to advancing space technology and exploration. With a focus on collaborative innovation, the consortium aims to drive advancements in satellite communication, remote sensing, space exploration, and related fields. By fostering partnerships and sharing expertise, Space Innovation aims to accelerate breakthroughs that push the boundaries of our capabilities in space.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com .

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FInSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.