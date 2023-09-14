SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended Sept. 1, 2023.

" We are unleashing a new era of AI-enhanced creativity around the world with innovations across our product portfolio," said Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO, Adobe. " The recent launches of Firefly, Express, Creative Cloud and GenStudio make Adobe magic available to millions of users."

" Adobe delivered world-class margins and earnings in Q3, while making significant investments in our technology platforms," said Dan Durn, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe. " Our innovation engine, global reach and strong operational rigor position us to capture the massive opportunities ahead."

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Adobe achieved revenue of $4.89 billion in its third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which represents 10 percent year-over-year growth or 13 percent in constant currency. Diluted earnings per share was $3.05 on a GAAP basis and $4.09 on a non-GAAP basis.

GAAP operating income in the third quarter was $1.70 billion and non-GAAP operating income was $2.26 billion. GAAP net income was $1.40 billion and non-GAAP net income was $1.88 billion.

Cash flows from operations were $1.87 billion.

Remaining Performance Obligations ("RPO") exiting the quarter were $15.72 billion.

Adobe repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares during the quarter.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Business Segment Highlights

Digital Media segment revenue was $3.59 billion, which represents 11 percent year-over-year growth or 14 percent in constant currency. Creative revenue grew to $2.91 billion, representing 11 percent year-over-year growth or 14 percent in constant currency. Document Cloud revenue was $685 million, representing 13 percent year-over-year growth or 15 percent in constant currency.

Net new Digital Media Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was $464 million, exiting the quarter with Digital Media ARR of $14.60 billion. Creative ARR grew to $11.97 billion and Document Cloud ARR grew to $2.63 billion.

Digital Experience segment revenue was $1.23 billion, representing 10 percent year-over-year growth or 11 percent in constant currency. Digital Experience subscription revenue was $1.10 billion, representing 12 percent year-over-year growth or 13 percent in constant currency.

Financial Targets

Adobe is providing fourth quarter targets that factor in current macroeconomic conditions and typical year-end seasonal strength.

The following table summarizes Adobe's fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 targets:

Total revenue $4.975 billion to $5.025 billion Digital Media net new ARR ~$520 million Digital Media segment revenue $3.67 billion to $3.70 billion Digital Experience segment revenue $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion Digital Experience subscription revenue $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion Tax rate GAAP: ~18.0% Non-GAAP: ~18.5% Earnings per share1 GAAP: $3.10 to $3.15 Non-GAAP: $4.10 to $4.15 1 Targets assume share count of ~458 million for fourth quarter fiscal year 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP and Other Disclosures

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to business momentum, our market opportunity, market trends, current macroeconomic conditions, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, strategic investments, customer success, revenue, operating margin, seasonality, annualized recurring revenue, tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, earnings per share on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and share count, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to compete effectively; failure to develop, acquire, market and offer products and services that meet customer requirements; introduction of new technology; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of past or future acquisitions; information security and privacy; potential interruptions or delays in hosted services provided by us or third parties; risks associated with cyber-attacks; complex sales cycles; failure to effectively manage critical strategic third-party business relationships; changes in accounting principles and tax regulations; fluctuations in subscription renewal rates; risks related to the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings; uncertainty in the financial markets and economic conditions in the countries where we operate; geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, including the Russia-Ukraine war; and other various risks associated with being a multinational corporation. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Adobe's Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2022 ended Dec. 2, 2022, and Adobe's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2023.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. These amounts could differ from actual reported amounts stated in Adobe's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for our fiscal quarter ended Sept. 1, 2023, which Adobe expects to file in late Sept. 2023. Adobe assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings results and financial targets is provided at the end of this press release and on Adobe's investor relations website.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 1, 2023 September 2, 2022 September 1, 2023 September 2, 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 4,631 $ 4,128 $ 13,521 $ 12,156 Product 96 126 346 417 Services and other 163 179 494 508 Total revenue 4,890 4,433 14,361 13,081 Cost of revenue: Subscription 447 413 1,317 1,216 Product 7 8 23 27 Services and other 126 125 380 354 Total cost of revenue 580 546 1,720 1,597 Gross profit 4,310 3,887 12,641 11,484 Operating expenses: Research and development 881 775 2,584 2,214 Sales and marketing 1,337 1,266 3,983 3,671 General and administrative 353 319 1,041 879 Amortization of intangibles 42 43 126 127 Total operating expenses 2,613 2,403 7,734 6,891 Operating income 1,697 1,484 4,907 4,593 Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (27 ) (28 ) (85 ) (84 ) Investment gains (losses), net 6 (6 ) 12 (23 ) Other income (expense), net 67 6 157 5 Total non-operating income (expense), net 46 (28 ) 84 (102 ) Income before income taxes 1,743 1,456 4,991 4,491 Provision for income taxes 340 320 1,046 911 Net income $ 1,403 $ 1,136 $ 3,945 $ 3,580 Basic net income per share $ 3.07 $ 2.42 $ 8.62 $ 7.60 Shares used to compute basic net income per share 456 469 458 471 Diluted net income per share $ 3.05 $ 2.42 $ 8.59 $ 7.57 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 459 469 459 473

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions; unaudited) September 1, 2023 December 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,601 $ 4,236 Short-term investments 915 1,860 Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $18 and $23, respectively 1,851 2,065 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,043 835 Total current assets 10,410 8,996 Property and equipment, net 2,036 1,908 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 373 407 Goodwill 12,800 12,787 Other intangibles, net 1,167 1,449 Deferred income taxes 1,065 777 Other assets 1,239 841 Total assets $ 29,090 $ 27,165 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 314 $ 379 Accrued expenses 1,714 1,790 Debt - 500 Deferred revenue 5,375 5,297 Income taxes payable 857 75 Operating lease liabilities 74 87 Total current liabilities 8,334 8,128 Long-term liabilities: Debt 3,633 3,629 Deferred revenue 108 117 Income taxes payable 498 530 Operating lease liabilities 389 417 Other liabilities 352 293 Total liabilities 13,314 13,114 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock - - Additional paid-in-capital 11,195 9,868 Retained earnings 32,012 28,319 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (285 ) (293 ) Treasury stock, at cost (27,146 ) (23,843 ) Total stockholders' equity 15,776 14,051 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,090 $ 27,165

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 1, 2023 September 2, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,403 $ 1,136 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 218 216 Stock-based compensation 442 378 Unrealized investment (gains) losses, net (5 ) 6 Other non-cash adjustments (87 ) 112 Changes in deferred revenue 102 67 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities (200 ) (211 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,873 1,704 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases, sales and maturities of short-term investments, net 236 31 Purchases of property and equipment (91 ) (125 ) Purchases and sales of long-term investments, intangibles and other assets, net - (9 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 145 (103 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (1,000 ) (1,200 ) Proceeds from treasury stock re-issuances, net of taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards 124 103 Other financing activities, net 5 37 Net cash used for financing activities (871 ) (1,060 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2 ) (36 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 1,145 505 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,456 3,365 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 6,601 $ 3,870

Non-GAAP Results The following table shows Adobe's GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release. (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 1,

2023 September 2,

2022 June 2,

2023 Operating income: GAAP operating income $ 1,697 $ 1,484 $ 1,624 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 448 371 439 Amortization of intangibles 92 100 95 Acquisition-related expenses (*) 27 - 22 Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,264 $ 1,955 $ 2,180 Net income: GAAP net income $ 1,403 $ 1,136 $ 1,295 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 448 371 439 Amortization of intangibles 92 100 95 Acquisition-related expenses (*) 27 - 22 Investment (gains) losses, net (6 ) 6 (5 ) Income tax adjustments (86 ) (18 ) (52 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,878 $ 1,595 $ 1,794 Diluted net income per share: GAAP diluted net income per share $ 3.05 $ 2.42 $ 2.82 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 0.98 0.79 0.96 Amortization of intangibles 0.20 0.21 0.21 Acquisition-related expenses (*) 0.06 - 0.05 Investment (gains) losses, net (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) Income tax adjustments (0.19 ) (0.03 ) (0.12 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 4.09 $ 3.40 $ 3.91 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 459 469 459

The following table shows Adobe's third quarter fiscal year 2023 GAAP tax rate reconciled to the non-GAAP tax rate included in this release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Effective income tax rate: GAAP effective income tax rate 19.5 % Income tax adjustments 1.0 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense (1.6) Amortization of intangibles (0.3) Acquisition-related expenses (*) (0.1) Non-GAAP effective income tax rate (**) 18.5 % (*) Includes deal costs and certain professional fees associated with the planned acquisition of Figma (**) Represents Adobe's fixed long-term non-GAAP tax rate based on three-year projections and currently available information

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets The following tables show Adobe's fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 financial targets reconciled to non-GAAP financial targets included in this release. (Shares in millions) Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Low High Diluted net income per share: GAAP diluted net income per share $ 3.10 $ 3.15 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 0.98 0.98 Amortization of intangibles 0.20 0.20 Acquisition-related expenses (*) 0.07 0.07 Income tax adjustments (0.25) (0.25) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 4.10 $ 4.15 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 458 458

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Effective income tax rate: GAAP effective income tax rate 18.0 % Stock-based and deferred compensation expense (1.6) Amortization of intangibles (0.3) Acquisition-related expenses (*) (0.1) Income tax adjustments 2.5 Non-GAAP effective income tax rate (**) 18.5 % (*) Includes deal costs and certain professional fees associated with the planned acquisition of Figma (**) Represents Adobe's fixed long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate based on three-year projections and currently available information

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adobe continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Adobe uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adobe's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adobe presents such non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Adobe's operating results. Adobe believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. This allows institutional investors, the analyst community and others to better understand and evaluate our operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management.

Adobe's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information as well as non-GAAP measures, which may exclude items such as stock-based and deferred compensation expenses, amortization of intangibles, investment gains and losses, the related tax impact of all of these items, income tax adjustments, and the income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments from the provision for income taxes. Adobe uses these non-GAAP measures in order to assess the performance of Adobe's business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods. Whenever such a non-GAAP measure is used, Adobe provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above.

