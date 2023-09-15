SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) announced today financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

"Revenues for the second quarter were $35.1 million, a decrease of $1.9 million versus the same quarter last year. The resulting income from operations of $2.7 million was below the $3.3 million earned in the same quarter of 2022. Note that the results for this quarter however included a non-operating one-time tax expense of $0.5 million relating to the termination of a pension plan, and were adversely impacted by project schedules that slipped into a later period," note President and CEO David Mansfield.

"Backlog has continued to grow and now stands at $63.9 million after some significant awards in most Business Units.

Notable recent events include the commencement of operations on June 1, 2023 at our previously announced joint venture in Saudi Arabia which has begun favorably, and we are nearing completion of our Eastern Canada expansion. In addition, our efforts to expand into Qatar are progressing as expected," noted Mr. Mansfield.

"Net income shows the impact of taxation rates in the different countries we operate, and our inability to recognize the benefit of tax losses in the United States. The tax charge therefore continues to be disproportionate to the consolidated earnings," concluded Mr. Mansfield.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Net sales were $35.1 million and $37.0 million in the three months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease of $1.9 million, or 5%, was a result of lower volume activity in Canada.

Gross profit was $9.5 million, or 27% of net sales, and $9.9 million, or 28% of net sales, in the three months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease of $0.4 million was primarily driven by lower sales volumes.

General and administrative expenses were $5.3 million and $5.2 million in the three months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase of $0.1 million, or 2%, was due to higher payroll costs in the quarter.

Selling expenses were $1.5 million and $1.3 in the three months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase of $0.2 million was mainly the result of higher payroll costs in connection with the formation of the joint venture.

Net interest expense remained consistent and was $0.6 million and $0.5 million in the three months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Other income was consistent and less than $0.1 million for the three months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The Company's worldwide effective tax rates ("ETR") were 45.2% and 32.2% in the three months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The change in the ETR is due primarily to the inability to recognize tax benefits on losses in the United States due to a full valuation allowance and changes in the mix of income and loss in various jurisdictions.

Net income attributable to common stock was $1.0 million and $1.9 million in the three months ended July 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease of $0.9 million was mainly due to lower sales activity in the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, the Company has operations at fourteen locations in six countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information contained in this press release that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected future performance and operations of the Company. These statements should be considered as subject to the many risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) fluctuations in the price of oil and natural gas and its impact on customer order volume for the Company's products; (ii) the Company's ability to purchase raw materials at favorable prices and to maintain beneficial relationships with its suppliers; (iii) decreases in government spending on projects using the Company's products, and challenges to the Company's non-government customers' liquidity and access to capital funds; (iv) the Company's ability to repay its debt and renew expiring international credit facilities; (v) the Company's ability to effectively execute its strategic plan and achieve sustained profitability and positive cash flows; (vi) the Company's ability to collect a long-term account receivable related to a project in the Middle East; (vii) the Company's ability to interpret changes in tax regulations and legislation; (viii) the Company's ability to use its net operating loss carryforwards; (ix) reversals of previously recorded revenue and profits resulting from inaccurate estimates made in connection with the Company's "over-time" revenue recognition; (x) the Company's failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; (xi) the timing of order receipt, execution, delivery and acceptance for the Company's products; (xii) the Company's ability to successfully negotiate progress-billing arrangements for its large contracts; (xiii) aggressive pricing by existing competitors and the entrance of new competitors in the markets in which the Company operates; (xiv) the Company's ability to manufacture products free of latent defects and to recover from suppliers who may provide defective materials to the Company; (xv) reductions or cancellations of orders included in the Company's backlog; (xvi) risks and uncertainties specific to the Company's international business operations; (xvii) the Company's ability to attract and retain senior management and key personnel; (xviii) the Company's ability to achieve the expected benefits of its growth initiatives; (xix) the impact of pandemics and other public health crises on the Company and its operations; and (xx) the impact of cybersecurity threats on the Company's information technology systems. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov and under the Investor Center section of our website (http://investors.permapipe.com.)

Additional information regarding the Company's financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2023, including management's discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations, is contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended July 31, 2023, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about the date hereof and will be accessible at www.sec.gov and www.permapipe.com. For more information, visit the Company's website.

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 35,141 $ 37,003 $ 64,798 $ 68,225 Gross profit 9,464 9,886 16,239 16,935 Total operating expenses 6,773 6,561 13,472 13,450 Income from operations 2,691 3,325 2,767 3,485 Interest expense 636 500 1,148 867 Other income (expense) 81 (62 ) 154 (15 ) Income before income taxes 2,136 2,763 1,773 2,603 Income tax expense 966 893 1,725 1,620 Net income $ 1,170 $ 1,870 $ 48 $ 983 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 148 0 148 0 Net income (loss) attributable to common stock $ 1,022 $ 1,870 $ (100 ) $ 983 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stock Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.12

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) July 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets $ 93,596 $ 85,658 Long-term assets 49,711 37,308 Total assets $ 143,307 $ 122,966 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities $ 57,768 $ 43,790 Long-term liabilities 26,330 21,392 Total liabilities 84,098 65,182 Non-controlling interests 1,735 0 Stockholders' equity 57,474 57,784 Total liabilities and equity $ 143,307 $ 122,966

