For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 18 September 2023:

Instrument Name Short Code ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new

United Internet AG UTDI DE0005089031 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55)

Krones AG KRN DE0006335003 MDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA NCH2 DE000NCA0001 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

IONOS Group SE IOS DE000A3E00M1 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

Basler AG BSL DE0005102008 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.

For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

