A British research group has aggregated information from seven field studies on heat pumps from around the world and has found air-source devices have an average coefficient of performance (COP) of 2.74 when temperatures are above -10 C. Below that, COP is between 1.5 and 2.Air-source heat pumps can maintain an average coefficient of performance (COP) of between 2 and 3 in various mild cold climates, scientists from the UK's Oxford University and NGO Regulatory Assistance Project have shown. Their findings are based on data from seven different field studies and around 550 heat pumps. "This commentary ...

