DAZN expands anti-piracy capabilities with Irdeto forensic watermarking

The solution provides DAZN with additional tools to fight piracy while also meeting sports leagues' forensic watermarking requirements.

Amsterdam, Sept. 15, 2023, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, is proud to announce that DAZN, the world's leading sports entertainment streaming platform, relies on TraceMark to enhance its fight against piracy. Irdeto supports DAZN with end-to-end security solutions including Irdeto Control (multi-DRM) and other Anti-Piracy and Cyber security solutions, while delivering higher levels of security and ease of management which enable premium content to be conveniently and widely offered to consumers on any screen.

Irdeto TraceMark, an award-winning patented forensic watermarking solution, is available in both headend and client options, and supports different use cases, from tracking security weaknesses in distribution channels to identifying individual pirate sessions to disrupt unauthorized streams at the source.

The cloud-based managed service embeds an invisible, unique forensic watermark into live content either in the cloud-based headend or in the client application. Through extensive monitoring, the end-user identity responsible for the pirated content is derived from the invisible watermark, allowing DAZN to track, identify and take action.

DAZN is committed to creating a global sports streaming service that delivers for fans and partners alike, through significant investment in acquiring rights and developing technology. The damaging effects of piracy are clear - potentially reducing investment in sports, exposing fans to privacy and security risks, and funding organized crime.

"DAZN chose Irdeto as the key provider of end-to-end anti-piracy solutions for its flexibility and willingness to adopt customer-specific requirements," said Sandeep Tiku, DAZN Group CTO. "With these solutions, DAZN hopes to more effectively tackle pirates through enforcement and the better use of technology, while educating fans of the risks of accessing pirated content."

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with DAZN," said Doug Lowther, CEO at Irdeto. "Premium live sports is one of the biggest forms of content driving the OTT live streaming industry, making live sports a primary target for piracy. Irdeto's insights from decades of fighting piracy and cyber threats, coupled with the best technology and DAZN's team of experts, will be key to shutting down pirates and cyber criminals."

