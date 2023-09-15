AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. Up-listed to OTCQB Venture Market

KUALA LAMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a financial ecosystem enabler, is pleased to announce that it has successfully uplisted from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market. The uplisting application has been approved by OTC Markets Group Inc., and the stock commenced trading on the OTCQB starting on September 13, 2023. The stock will continue to be traded under the symbol "ASFH".

The OTCQB offers investors transparent, high-quality trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies. AsiaFIN will also be investing in investor relations and public relations (IR/PR) to promote the AsiaFIN brand, create greater market visibility and enhance trading liquidity.

AsiaFIN Executive Director, Dr Sean Seah said, "This is in line with our plans to improve visibility of our shares to a broader investor base, particularly the US investors. We thank the OTC Market team, especially Catherine Shang, the Head of Asia Pacific Business Development for the guidance to complete the OTCQB up-listing."

AsiaFIN CEO, KC Wong said, "We are very proud of our business growth since we started trading on OTC Market in August 2022. With the up-listing to the OTCQB Venture Market, we shall continue to grow and expand our business across Asia and beyond, organically and via strategic mergers and acquisitions."

Enquiries:

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

Wong Kai Cheong, Chief Executive Officer

Email: kcwong@asiafingroup.com

Dr. Seah Kok Wah, Executive Director

Email: seanseah@asiafingroup.com

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp., a Nevada Corporation operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and the newly acquired StarFIN Holdings Ltd BVI subsidiaries, is currently providing market research studies and consultancy services pertaining to system solutions and integration of payment processes and robotic automation. AsiaFIN provides services to over 100 clients in Asia that include Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand and Singapore. The company's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Payment Processing, Regulatory Technology (REGTECH), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Unattended Payment Kiosks that help to facilitate the business operations, and assist with system integration, for merchants and entrepreneurs in Asia. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties involving the use of words such as "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements". Investors should be aware that all forward-looking statements contained within this press release are good faith estimates of management as of the date that this press release is prepared based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for numerous reasons as described in the company website.

