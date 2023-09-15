Fast Courier has launched a groundbreaking mobile app, available on iOS and Android, enabling users to effortlessly compare and book courier services. Real-time tracking and simplified logistics management enhance user experience.

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2023) - Fast Courier, Australia's leading courier comparison platform, is proud to announce the official launch of its cutting-edge mobile app for iOS and Android devices. This remarkable achievement signifies a major milestone in Fast Courier's ongoing mission to advance accessibility, transparency, and democratization within the dynamic logistics industry.

Fast Courier Elevates Courier Services with Innovative Mobile App Launch on iOS and Android

Founded in 2020, Fast Courier has quickly become Australia's premier destination for comparing and booking couriers. It has rapidly become a beacon of innovation within the logistics sector, fostering a commitment to enhance courier services and making them more accessible for all Australians. The new mobile app is a significant step forward in fulfilling this mission.

The newly released Fast Courier Mobile App offers users an effortless way to compare and book courier services from a diverse range of carriers, making logistics management simpler and more convenient. With just a few taps, users can easily compare a wide range of courier service providers, ensuring they make informed decisions that suit their specific requirements.

Seamless booking is another hallmark of the Fast Courier Mobile App. The app's intuitive booking process ensures that users can book their preferred courier service quickly and efficiently, streamlining the entire logistics experience. Hence, for added transparency and peace of mind, the app allows users to track their shipments in real-time. This feature ensures that users are fully informed about the status and location of their deliveries, enhancing their overall experience.

Moreover, by eliminating the friction in finding and booking the right logistics provider, Fast Courier empowers individuals and businesses alike to optimize their shipping and delivery processes. Fast Courier believes that technology should enhance and simplify the lives of users, and this app is a testament to that commitment. Whether the customer is a small business owner or an individual sending a package, Fast Courier's mobile app aims to enhance users' logistics experience, making it more efficient and seamless.

About Fast Courier

Founded in 2020 in Sydney, Fast Courier is on a mission to increase accessibility, transparency, and democratization within the logistics industry. Fast Courier connects all Australians to a wide range of carriers to suit every budget, plan, and logistical preference by investing in technology that removes the friction from locating and booking a preferred logistics provider.

