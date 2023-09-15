ZORIX, Licensed European Crypto Exchange, Forged Partnership with CORESKY

ZORIX, a licensed European crypto exchange, secures significant angel investment from broadcast media, a Malaysian listed company, and Coresky launch pad. On September 13, ZORIX and Coresky announce a strategic partnership during the Token 2049 event, focusing on mentoring and incubating promising projects.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / ZORIX, the licensed crypto exchange and digital wallet operator in Slovakia and Lithuania, has made a resounding entrance onto the cryptocurrency stage, raising an impressive sum in its recent angel investment round. The round saw participation from a diverse group of investors hailing from broadcast media, listed company in Malaysia, and launchpad platform Coresky, reflecting robust trust in ZORIX's vision.

Founded by David Pan, a visionary who previously established the successful exchange Ace in Taiwan five years ago, ZORIX has assembled a formidable team with extensive experience in both traditional banking and cryptocurrency exchanges. Led by Dilys Cheng, a seasoned professional in the financial sector, as CEO, the company's mission is clear: to build ZORIX into a compliance-focused crypto exchange that addresses industry gaps.

ZORIX with an active community of 100k community is dedicated to driving widespread crypto adoption by offering fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat services in USD, EUR, and British Pound, with plans for further expansion. Additionally, the platform enhances user convenience with the option of digital or physical debit cards. Traders seeking alternative options can utilize the convenient C2C feature. With a current daily trading volume of 13.9M USDT, ZORIX offers spot trading while gearing up for the launch of its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) and Staking features in Q4 2023.

ZORIX joined forces with BLOC BASH to commemorate its official launch on September 13th in Singapore, uder the inspiring theme "Embrace the Dare to Dream," the event celebrated ZORIX's vision for the future of crypto.

"In today's crypto landscape, we see legitimacy and compliance as crucial. Like traditional financial markets evolved towards greater regulation and security, ZORIX is poised to make a big impact in this new era." said Founder of ZORIX, David Pan during the speech

During this momentous occasion, ZORIX inked a strategic MOU with Coresky, an investor turned partner, marking the beginning of a collaboration focused on mentoring and incubating promising blockchain projects. CEO of Coresky spoke during the event, "Coresky's groundbreaking Launchpad empowers private investors with access to primary market transactions, enriching NFT trading liquidity. Moreover, Coresky and Zorix are set to forge a robust strategic alliance, promoting collaboration and resource sharing within the blockchain sphere, ultimately fostering a mutually beneficial synergy between primary and secondary markets."

In the same event, ZORIX reaffirmed its community partnership with SFBX. This partnership will extend access to ZORIX's forthcoming debit card, set to launch in Q4, to the vibrant Japanese and Korean communities served by Safebox Wallet, SFBX.

About ZORIXchange.io

ZORIX bridges compliance gaps in the crypto space. With licenses in Slovakia and Lithuania, our cutting-edge AI ensures top-level transaction authentication. Secure cluster storage enables traceable actions for stringent security. Regular audits and third-party defense reinforce our commitment. User fund security is paramount, utilizing third-party custodial wallets. Our platform embodies transparency and fairness, making crypto accessible for all. Established in 2022 by David Pan and Dilys Cheng, ZORIX offers spot trading, IEO, Earn, CTC, Dual Investments, and derivatives. We expand our ecosystem, fostering collaboration and growth. Through our Inner Circle Program, partners connect with venture capitalists, media, legal expertise, KOLs, and IT talents, facilitating resource exchange. ZORIX embraces regulations, leading the journey to a widely adopted crypto space.

