Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Lohilo Foods AB (470/23)

With effect from September 18, 2023, the subscription rights in Lohilo Foods AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 27, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LOHILO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020848679 Order book ID: 304249 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 18, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Lohilo Foods AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LOHILO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020848687 Order book ID: 304248 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB