Novartis UK: Top 10 Rare Blood Cancer Symptoms Revealed at Novartis' Immersive Installation

Mural artists from around the UK have joined forces with Novartis and MPN Voice, to create 10 bespoke sculptures that portray the 10 key symptoms of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) - a group of rare blood cancers affecting ~4,100 people in the UK each year 1

The Sculptures aim to help those living with MPNs to recognise their symptoms so they can seek help, as well as raising awareness of MPNs amongst the general public

Visitors can get to know the 10 bespoke characters created to represent one of the symptoms of MPNs, like Weight Loss Wendy or Feverish Flora, by interacting with an AR experience linked to the sculptures

The installation is officially open to the public for one week only this Blood Cancer Awareness Month, starting on MPN Awareness Day (today) at Westfield, White City, London

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novartis UK is pleased to announce the launch of the immersive MPN 10 exhibition at Westfield London (White City) which shines a light on the symptoms of a group of rare blood cancers called myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). The 10 bespoke sculptures have been exclusively designed by five mural artists from around the UK, with London Artist, Frankie Strand, designing numbers 7 and 9.

MPNs are a type of blood cancer that originates in the bone marrow. There are three main types of MPNs: myelofibrosis (MF), essential thrombocythaemia (ET) and polycythaemia (PV). With MPNs affecting ~4,100 people in the UK each year, it's never been more important to be aware of the symptoms.1 The installation forms part of Novartis and MPN Voice's campaign 'Meet the MPN 10' which features 10 characters that personify the most common symptoms associated with these types of cancers - for example, 'Night Sweats Nick' and 'Weight Loss Wendy'. Visitors to the installation can meet and interact with the characters via an augmented reality (AR) experience.

"One of the challenges with MPNs is that symptoms often go under the radar and get confused with ageing or other conditions. For example, if someone is facing extreme fatigue or experiencing nights sweats, they may put this down to the menopause, or their time of life" commented Alisia O'Sullivan, MPN Voice. "More needs to be done to recognise and identify these symptoms early so that people living with the condition can seek help from medical professionals to better manage their symptoms, and those who are undiagnosed can seek a potential diagnosis sooner."

Marie-Andrée Gamache, Country President, Novartis UK and Ireland added "This unique exhibition is part of Novartis's ongoing commitment to transforming the lives of people living with blood cancers. By working in partnership with MPN Voice, we've been able to use real experiences from those living with MPNs about the true impact these symptoms have on their quality of life. We know art can be a powerful way to express feelings and draw attention to a cause, so we're proud to have worked with five talented artists to portray the reality of these symptoms in such an attention-grabbing way."

"I think it's important for patients to feel seen, hopefully this generates empathy and brings something more positive, from something negative. Art can help solidify something in your mind," said Frankie Strand, artist from London. "I was largely inspired by things under the microscope, really close up images of cells, the fibres of bone."

The temporary art exhibition at Westfield White City, will run for a week in blood cancer awareness month from 14 - 20 September, before going on a roadshow tour of various UK cities.

Find out more about the MPN campaign here: https://www.novartis.com/uk-en/mpn10

The MPN 10 Tracker website is a useful tool created and funded by Novartis for patients living with an MPN, helping them manage their disease: https://www.mpntracker.com/en-GB/

MPN10

BloodCancerAwareness

Venue details

Outside at Westfield White City, The Square from 00.00hrs 14th September till 23.00hrs on 20th September

About Meet the MPN 10

Meet the MPN 10 is a Novartis disease awareness campaign, funded by Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK Ltd and developed in collaboration with MPN Voice. MPN Voice has provided expertise in the development of the campaign. Novartis has approved the associated materials in line with the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry Code of Practice.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we strive to use innovative science and digital technologies to create treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world.

In the UK, we employ approximately 1,300 people to serve healthcare needs across the whole of the UK, as well as supporting the global operations of Novartis. Since 2014, Novartis has invested over £200 million in R&D and is a leading sponsor of clinical trials, in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.novartis.com/uk-en/

Novartis UK is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @NovartisUK at www.twitter.com/novartisuk

References

Bloodcancer.org.uk website. https://bloodcancer.org.uk/understanding-blood-cancer/myeloproliferative-neoplasms/. Accessed September 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212052/Novartis_Immersive_Installation.jpg

Novartis UK Media Relations

Novartis UK Press Office

Tel: 01276 698 691

E-Mail: press.office@novartis.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/top-10-rare-blood-cancer-symptoms-revealed-at-novartis-immersive-installation-301929096.html