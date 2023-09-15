Safe Pro Group Inc.: PBS NewsHour TV Broadcast Highlights Safe Pro's "Spotlight" Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Drone-Based Demining Technology

- PBS NewsHour Crew Films Safe Pro's Team Utilizing Drones and AI to Address the Massive Humanitarian and Economic Crisis in Ukraine Caused by Landmines and Explosive Remnants of War -

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe Pro AI's next-generation Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning demining technology, Spotlight, was featured on a nationally-broadcast TV segment of PBS News Hour on September 14, 2023. Filmed in Ukraine, Safe Pro team members including Fred Polk, Jasper Baur and Gabriel Steinberg provided a PBS NewsHour crew, an inside look at how drones and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") can reshape the approach to the demining crisis in the country where an estimated 67,000 sq. mi.1, an area greater than the State of Florida, may be contaminated by land mines and Unexploded Ordnance ("UXO").

Enabled by Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, the Spotlight software harnesses AI and Machine Learning ("ML") to process enormous amounts of centimeter-level aerial imagery collected by commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) drones, rapidly identifying surface level mines as well as over 70 types of UXO including cluster munitions. The AI instantly detects, labels and GPS-tags the mines then plots the results on centimeter level, high resolution maps to provide a bird's-eye view for enhanced situational awareness during clearing and land release efforts conducted by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group, said, "The scale of the UXO and hazardous remnants of war crisis in Ukraine is unprecedented, exposing millions of civilians to the risks of serious injury or death every day and devastating the country's economy. Historically, landmine surveying methods are dangerous, slow, and expensive, but with the power of AI and drones, our modernized approach to demining can immediately impact efforts in Ukraine and the world."

Currently demining operations are underway in over 60 global conflict zones including in Ukraine where an estimated $37+ billion2 will be required to clear explosive remnants from the countryside over the next decade3. Safe Pro's AI-powered Spotlight demining solution has completed capability testing in Ukraine in collaboration with local stakeholders to survey large areas of land to detect, identify and map UXO. Operational testing confirmed Spotlight's ability to dramatically increase the survey speed by a factor of ≈ 1,000+% and reduce costs by nearly 90% versus existing human-based, non-robotic methodologies, significantly reducing costs versus existing methodologies, exponentially improving the potential of future remediation efforts.

Mr. Erdberg added, "The accuracy, efficiency and scalability of Spotlight illustrates the tremendous value of our revolutionary patent-pending invention which coupled with the AWS cloud, can help make the world a safer place to roam and farm."

Safe Pro's award-winning artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision capabilities enable the rapid, automated processing of drone-based imagery scaling through a model of crowd-sourced pilots with readily available drones. Following a multi-year development program, the patent-pending technology is currently being applied to identify, classify, and locate landmines and UXO. Built with an extensive proprietary landmine and UXO dataset, Safe Pro's Spotlight can rapidly detect ground-based threats in aerial imagery, reporting precise GPS location and actionable information to decision makers and ground personnel, greatly increasing the scale and efficacy of remediation efforts versus existing human and dog-based identification methods. Through the combination of AI, ML, and drone technologies, Safe Pro's novel demining solution disrupts current mine/UXO clearance methodologies.

