Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2023) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Tucker holds a Bachelor of Science (Environment) from Simon Fraser University and a Master of Applied Science (Mining Engineering) from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Tucker brings over 10 years' experience working in the mining industry in project finance, risk management, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and reporting.

Pacific Empire's President and CEO, Brad Peters: "We are delighted Chris has joined the Pacific Empire board. Chris brings a passion and skill for corporate growth which fits with Pacific Empire's focus on advancing its Trident copper-gold-silver porphyry project towards discovery in 2024."

About the Trident Property

Located approximately 50 km to the southeast of Northwest Copper's Kwanika Deposit and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine, the Trident property covers 6,618 hectares and is accessible by vehicle using well established logging roads.

Copper mineralization on the property was first discovered in 1969, while following up on anomalous stream sediment samples. The following year Falconbridge Ltd. optioned the property and over the next two years completed IP and magnetic surveys, geological mapping, soil sampling and diamond drilling. This work identified the A Zone with intersections in drilling up to 0.84% copper over 45.7 metres (DDH-1971-13) and 0.70% copper over 51.8 metres (DDH-1971-20).

Additional exploration programs were completed by Kookaburra Gold Corp. from 1988 through 1991, Solomon Resources Ltd. From 2006 through 2008 and PEMC/Oz Minerals Ltd. From 2014 to 2015. All of these programs completed diamond drilling, geophysical surveys and geochemical sampling.

Diamond drilling by Solomon Resources Ltd. at the A Zone in 2007 confirmed the presence of intriguing gold grades and demonstrated that mineralization extended at depth.

Selected Highlights from Historical Drilling at Trident

Year Hole ID Interval (m) Copper % Gold g/t 1971 DDH-1971-9 33.6 0.85 not assayed 1971 DDH-1971-13 45.7 0.84 not assayed 1971 DDH-1971-21 51.8 0.7 not assayed 2007 DDH 2007-1 42 0.67 0.14

incl. 10 1.18 0.34 2007 DDH 2007-2 100 0.59 0.18

incl. 2 0.8 1.05

incl. 2 2.73 0.36 2007 DDH 2007-3 32 0.61 0.317

incl. 2 1.22 1.02 2007 DDH 2007-4 46 0.60 0.28



Work by Pacific Empire from 2013-2015 was successful in identifying the source of copper-gold mineralization encountered in drilling as being directly related to porphyry intrusions encountered at the A Zone.

Mineralization on the property is most significant in three areas, 1) the A Zone, 2) the Slide Zone and 3) Campbell Trench. Further information and details including updated maps can be found on the Company's website at www.pemcorp.ca and in the Corporate Presentation.

Qualified Person

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects in British Columbia are located in the highly prospective Hogem Copper-Gold District.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

Forward-Looking Statements

