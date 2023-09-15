Expion360 Inc.: Expion360 Lithium-Ion Battery Systems for RV, Overland & Marine to be Featured on Motorhead Garage

Show to Air Nationwide on MotorTrend Network on September 17 at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion phosphate (LiFePO4) battery power storage solutions, will be featured on the award-winning automotive television program, Motorhead Garage.

The show will air on September 17 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern and Pacific time on the MotorTrend network operated by the MotorTrend Group, the world's largest automotive media company. The MotorTrend channel is available across most cable, satellite and streaming TV platforms.

During the segment titled, Incredible Advances in Battery Technology, Expion360 CEO Brian Schaffner will discuss the company's innovations in Li-ion batteries for RV, overland and marine applications. He will explain how Expion360 e360 Li-ion batteries offer greater capacity and space savings compared to lead-acid batteries, as well as superior design, construction and reliability versus alternative Li-ion batteries.

He will also present the company's new AURA POWERCAP that can transform an Expion360 battery into a portable 600-watt or 800-watt powerpack.

In addition to the MotorTrend network, the show will be broadcast over-the-air in major markets nationwide by REV'N, as well by many cable TV providers in Canada on the REV TV Canada channel. To view the show (Season 11, Episode 38), tune in on the following times:

Network Air Dates Times MotorTrend Sept. 17 8:30 am ET & PT REV TV Canada Nov. 22 8:00 pm ET REV'N Dec. 13 7:00 pm & 10:00 pm ET REV'N (bonus) Dec. 17 8:00 pm & 11:00 pm ET

Following the airing, the episode will be available for replay on Expion360's website here.

Expion360 Li-ion batteries are made available through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers and OEMs nationwide.

Expion360 has received increased media attention since it announced several major strategic Li-ion supplier partnerships with top RV manufacturers. This includes being selected by a manufacturer of an award-winning overland trailer branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer, and which are now available through more than 5,000 SUV dealerships nationwide.

For questions or further information about Expion360, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Motorhead Garage

Hosts John Gardner and Dave Dobson put their love of turning wrenches, tightening bolts and general automotive knowledge to work in the series, Motorhead Garage. John and Dave get together in the shop to analyze, assemble and advise viewers of the latest products and techniques for repairing, upgrading or improving a wide variety of vehicles, as they guide the audience through displays of new technologies and demonstrate step-by-step installations of the latest in aftermarket automotive equipment. The show is hosted by MotorTrend, internationally recognized as one of the leading brands in the automotive category. To learn more, go to www.motorheadgarage.tv.

About REV'N

As the only over-the-air network geared toward the performance automotive enthusiast, REV'N® reaches more than 54 million total households across the U.S. For more information, visit revntv.com.

About REV TV Canada

REV TV Canada is a 24/7 motorsports network featuring over 60 live races from around the world and Canada. REV TV Canada is available to 5.2 million households across Canada. For more information, go to revtv.ca.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications,with residential and industrial applications under development.

The company's lithium batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

