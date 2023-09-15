Hannover House, Inc.: Hannover House forms InteliMation AI for first major A.I. Animated Feature Production

JOURNEY TO UTOPIA to begin production in December with A-List Voice & Music Talent

Major launch planned for Cannes and Summer (2024) Theatrical Release

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / InteliMation AI, a newly formed division of indie studio Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE), has secured a private investment commitment to produce the world's first fully A.I. and CGI generated feature film, the family appeal fantasy film, "Journey to Utopia." Featuring a voice talent cast of Academy Award winning actors and box office stars, the film's visuals will be fully generated using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence visual rendering, based on producer-supplied scene structure input and character designs.

"We have been trying to produce this film for the past ten years," said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. of Hannover House. "But the visual demands of creating the land of Utopia made the production costs prohibitive and financially risky. That has changed now with the new A.I. technology and our improved strategy to make the film animated as opposed to live-action," he concluded.

"The Artificial Intelligence CGI technology has reached a point where we can create an animated feature that is visually comparable to a $200-million-dollar studio production, but completed for a fraction of the cost and time," said Parkinson. "From script to theatrical DCP, we can produce a major studio quality animated feature in less than eight months."

"The technology from InteliMation should herald in a major paradigm shift in entertainment," said Christian Large, an independent producer and advisor to Hannover House. "High-end animated features will no longer take multiple years and hundreds-of-millions of dollars to produce. This technological breakthrough will enable a broader range of stories to be created and released, which ultimately will help expand the market," he concluded.

The script for "JOURNEY TO UTOPIA" was written by Mike Snyder ("Wildfire") based on a story by Eric Parkinson. The production is in negotiations to secure three Academy Award winning actors as voice talent for the film. Shirley MacLaine is pegged for the role of "Mother Goose;" Forest Whitaker is being pursued to portray the principal antagonist, "Valkerna," and Kim Basinger is being pursued in the role of "Connie Hammonds," the mother of one of the kids who becomes trapped in the land of Utopia.

Pending receipt of a Screen Actors Guild waiver for the production, recording of voice talent is expected to start in late November or early December. A promo reel is planned for the Cannes 2024 festival with a USA Theatrical launch targeted for July 2024.

The world animation market will generate over $411-billion dollars in 2023, according to Statista Research Department - and is expected to grow to over $580-billion by the year 2030. The A.I. fueled software technology pioneered by Hannover House and InteliMation will revolutionize how animated features and television programming are made.

Hannover House and InteliMation are targeting to complete two animated features in 2024, with three set for 2025 and four features per year beginning in 2026. Hannover House will handle the sales representation of the films worldwide, and will coordinate North American theatrical and ancillary sales campaigns with exhibitors, partner studios and major video-on-demand platforms. Hannover House was formed in 1993 and has found success in a variety of indie film distribution arenas, from DVD and VOD distribution to theatrical exhibition.

The release plans for "Journey To Utopia" will follow a traditional model of a wide USA theatrical launch, followed by Video-On-Demand and physical goods (DVDs / BluRay units).

About Eric Parkinson and Hannover House

Eric Parkinson is an indie film distribution veteran of over thirty-five years, best known for his long reigns as CEO of both Hannover House, Inc. and Hemdale Communications. Parkinson has been directly involved with the release of more than 1,500 feature titles, including notable release campaigns for commercial hits including "Terminator," "Highlander 2" and Best Picture Oscar winners "Platoon" and "The Last Emperor." Animated features distributed by Parkinson include three #1 Billboard Magazine Top Selling hits, "Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland", "The Magic Voyage" and "The Princess and the Goblin." On the production side, Parkinson has over fifty feature film credits as a Producer or Executive Producer, and just completed his directorial debut with "WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse," starring Anne Heche in her final feature release. Hannover House was formed in 1993 as a book publisher, but grew into a top ten Walmart DVD supplier by the mid '2000's with dozens of indie releases populating the popular DVD Budget Bins nationwide. The company expanded into theatrical releases, which were a transitional business model to service the growing Video-On-Demand market. Hannover House stopped representing third-party / indie films in 2018 in favor of a business model that focuses resources on the creation of original, high-profile feature productions.

For More Information Contact:

ERIC PARKINSON, Hannover Studios AI, Eric@HannoverHouse.com / 818-481-5277

DESIREE GARNIER - MyFlix, Desiree@HannoverHouse.com / 479-283-8318

SOURCE: Hannover House

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784381/hannover-house-forms-intelimation-ai-for-first-major-ai-animated-feature-production