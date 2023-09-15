Constellation Software Inc.: Constellation Software's Perseus Group Completes Acquisition of Black Knight's Empower and Optimal Blue Businesses

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX: CSU) announced today that its Perseus operating group ("Perseus") completed the acquisition of the Optimal Blue business and the Empower loan origination system (LOS) business from Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) and Black Knight, Inc.

"We have been looking forward to this day to announce that the Empower and Optimal Blue businesses are joining our group," said Scott Smith, Co-President of the Romulus Group of Perseus. "We are excited for the opportunity to work with Rich Gagliano and his entire team as they join us to lead the Empower business and with Kevin McMahon and his entire team as they join us to lead the Optimal Blue business. These teams have a proven track record of delivering innovation and leadership with their products, customers, and employees. Welcome to the Constellation family."

"With these two recent acquisitions, we have assembled an incredible portfolio of independently run companies and products in the mortgage software space including the Empower LOS, Optimal Blue, NOVA LOS, Reverse Vision, and Axacore," said Tom George, Co-President of the Romulus Group of Perseus, who led the acquisitions with Bonnie Wilhelm, COO of Perseus. "We are excited to be able to work with all our groups to invest and grow both organically and through additional acquisitions."

About Perseus

The Perseus operating group is an operating group of Constellation. Perseus acquires and invests in software businesses that are committed to providing long-term solutions and life-long partnerships to customers. For more information about Perseus, visit: https://www.csiperseus.com/

About Constellation

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For more information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677

jbaksh@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com