ARMA International: InfoNext Conference, an MER and ARMA Partnership, for Records and Information Management Practitioners to be Held April 2024 in Palm Springs, California

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / During the recent ARMA Canada Conference, ARMA International's CEO Nate Hughes, announced exciting plans for the launch of the InfoNext Conference, an MER and ARMA Partnership. InfoNext, formerly the MER Conference, will be held April 2024 in Palm Springs, CA and will be an integral part of ARMA annual event lineup. With decades of experience between ARMA and MER, this new event will draw on the heritage of both organizations to field a richer, more coordinated, and collaborative approach to education and IG program development.

"The InfoNext Conference will be just a piece of the puzzle of the integrated offerings we plan to roll out over the next year," said Nathan Hughes, CEO of ARMA International. "Given ARMA's focus on records and information management, InfoNext will focus more heavily on thought leadership, future trends, and new technology in the information governance landscape. The partnership between the two organizations to collaborate will provide information governance professionals additional educational opportunities."

Mike Salvarezzi who has joined ARMA International from MER said, "There is a great benefit to the industry of ARMA coming together with MER to create InfoNext. We have collaborated on a lot of things over the years, and I think bringing these two organizations together is an absolute win for the community. The future of Information Governance starts at InfoNext Conference."

The benefits of this partnership for the IG community will be accelerated with this collaboration and will include online webinars through the year and three leading conferences:

ARMA InfoCon 2023 scheduled for October 9-11, 2023, at the Huntington Place Convention Center, Detroit, MI. At InfoCon attendees have access to top-notch education, industry titans from around the globe, certification CEUs, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The education program offers tracks for beginners, intermediate, and advanced levels, and industry round tables, with sessions focused on emerging trends, legal, and Microsoft.

InfoNext, an MER and ARMA Partnership will be held April 8-10, 2024, the with plans to host the conference in Palm Springs, CA in April 2024. This new location will expand its reach and appeal to a larger audience from around the country. The conference will feature forward-looking education sessions and networking events for change-oriented, senior level professionals equipping them to better impact their organization's business objectives. Participants can connect with industry thought-leaders, solution providers, and other professionals with thought-provoking, interactive, and solution-oriented engagement events.

ARMA Canada Information Conference 2024 scheduled for May 12-14, 2024 at the Westin Calgary, Canada. The education program offers expert presenters who provide up-to-date strategies, best practices, and actionable insights to take back to an organization. The education program will be focused on Advanced Information Concepts, Creating Structure and Improving Process, DEI, Ethics, Information Forward (Advanced Technology), Information Fundamentals, Legal and E-Discovery, Professional Advancement, and Reducing Organizational Information Risk.

"We believe that strategy and implementation are both essential to an effective IG program. With this partnership, we are striving to focus more attention on strategy at InfoNext while enhancing the implementation focus at ARMA InfoCon and our other events," added Hughes. "The benefits of such a close partnership are the fact we now can develop coordinated incentives or discounts for conference attendees and Solution Providers. As we co-develop the conference agendas and experiences, they will be tailored for specific target audiences. This will better equip our Solution Provider community to select and participate in either, both or all our events in the future."

In 2018 the MER Conference expanded to include a robust series of year-round webinars under the brand MER Sapient. They announced a further expansion in 2020 scheduling day-long deep dive events focused on a singular pressing issue with accompanying solutions under the brand MER Immerse. Recently, MER Conference introduced MER Merlin: industry-defining market research reports and custom thought-leadership content. IG professionals and solution providers alike trust the MER brand for its integrity, highly relevant, non-commercial content. The MER community includes the best, brightest and most change-oriented leaders in the industry.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

