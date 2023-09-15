Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Third Quarter 2023

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its third quarter ended August 5, 2023.

Sales for the third quarter of 2023 increased 6% to $14.7 million as compared to $13.8 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2023 increased 39% to $3.1 million versus $2.2 million in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes increased 41% to $2.7 million as compared to $1.9 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were $0.80 per share compared to $0.56 per share last year.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2023, sales increased 38% to $48.6 million as compared to $35.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2023 increased 106% to $10.7 million versus $5.2 million in the same period last year. Net income after taxes increased 91% to $8.6 million versus last year's results of $4.5 million. Diluted earnings were $2.56 per share compared to $1.30 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position for the first nine months 2023 remains strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short-term investments of $20.9 million and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $35.5 million and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 3.8:1. Stockholders' equity is $50.4 million and the book value per share of common stock of $15.41.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The primary reason that sales and net income increased in fiscal 2023 over fiscal 2022 was due to the severe supply chain challenges experienced during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 that impacted our ability to complete and deliver homes to customers. During the first nine months of fiscal 2023, the supply chain challenges eased compared to the prior period and we were able to complete and deliver more retail customers' homes, which included us selling forty-eight ($8.2 million) new homes during the first nine months of 2023 from other manufacturers, to help reduce our long backlog. Although net sales increased during fiscal 2023, as compared to last year, we continue to experience limitations being placed on certain key production materials from suppliers, the delay or lack of key components from vendors as well as back orders, delayed shipments, price increases and labor shortages. These issues continue to cause delays in the completion of the homes at the Company's manufacturing facility and the set-up process of retail homes in the field, resulting in decreased net sales due to our inability to timely deliver and set up homes to customers. We expect that these challenges will continue throughout 2023 and potentially beyond. The Company also continues to experience inflation in some building products resulting in increases to our material and labor costs which may increase the wholesale and retail selling prices of our homes. Additionally, potential customers may delay or defer purchasing decisions when considering the rising interest rate environment.

The current demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida and the U.S. is slowing, which we believe is because of the increased interest rate environment driven by the Federal Reserve. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2022 through July 2023 declined by approximately 15% from the same period last year.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2023, the Company celebrated its 56th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured and modular homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 33 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, inflation, increasing material costs (including forest based products) or availability of materials due to supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), changes in market demand, increase in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist attacks or other events such as a pandemic, any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











August 5, November 5,



2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,973,685 $ 16,653,449 Certificates of deposit 7,347,913 3,903,888 Short-term investments 541,132 589,071 Accounts receivable - trade 2,596,300 1,288,645 Note receivable - 23,905 Mortgage notes receivable 4,411 16,191 Income tax receivable 157,827 - Inventories 22,743,349 23,457,493 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,820,579 2,172,675 Total current assets 48,185,196 48,105,317



Property, plant and equipment, net 8,307,867 7,915,695 Note receivable, less current portion - 16,599 Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion 142,969 131,514 Other investments 1,925,169 1,848,893 Property held for resale 26,590 - Deferred income taxes 38,159 43,778 Cash surrender value of life insurance 4,275,110 4,143,035 Other assets 156,287 156,287 Total assets $ 63,057,347 $ 62,361,118



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,144,548 $ 1,119,188 Accrued compensation 982,112 1,132,423 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,410,429 1,742,696 Income taxes payable - 229,200 Customer deposits 9,146,699 10,214,078 Total current liabilities 12,683,788 14,437,585



Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued; 3,269,075 and 3,370,912 shares outstanding, respectively 536,491 536,491 Additional paid in capital 10,938,966 10,849,687 Retained earnings 68,653,044 63,441,812 Less treasury stock at cost, 2,095,832 and 1,993,995 shares, respectively (29,754,942) (26,904,457) Total stockholders' equity 50,373,559 47,923,533 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 63,057,347 $ 62,361,118

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

August 5, August 6, August 5, August 6,

2023 2022 2023 2022









Net sales $ 14,654,789 $ 13,846,698 $ 48,599,139 $ 35,300,014

Cost of sales (9,540,399) (9,948,638) (31,659,842) (25,651,808)

Gross profit 5,114,390 3,898,060 16,939,297 9,648,206

Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,987,782) (1,653,200) (6,238,457) (4,448,349)

Operating income 3,126,608 2,244,860 10,700,840 5,199,857

Other income (loss): Interest income 203,972 62,449 513,987 176,706 Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21 27,828 15,488 76,276 40,710 Proceeds received under escrow arrangement 115,641 52,140 209,806 285,639 Increase (decrease) in fair value of equity investment 81,078 (57,022) (47,939) (80,796) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment - - 88,936 Miscellaneous 16,404 161,157 42,766 187,065 Total other income 444,923 234,212 794,896 698,260

Income before provision for income taxes 3,571,531 2,479,072 11,495,736 5,898,117

Income tax expense (905,203) (594,313) (2,913,592) (1,399,498)

Net income $ 2,666,328 $ 1,884,759 $ 8,582,144 $ 4,498,619

Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 3,323,874 3,370,912 3,354,981 3,460,074 Diluted 3,328,875 3,376,771 3,357,424 3,469,769

Net income per share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.56 $ 2.56 $ 1.30 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.56 $ 2.56 $ 1.30

