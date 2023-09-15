Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Sileon AB (471/23)

With effect from September 18, 2023, the subscription rights in Sileon AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 27, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SILEON TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020848729 Order book ID: 304250 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 18, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Sileon AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SILEON BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020848737 Order book ID: 304251 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB