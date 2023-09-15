ACCESSWIRE Offers Customers Easy to Use Press Release Distribution Services

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, understands that communications professionals are spread thin when it comes to brand-building initiatives.

From social media to blog writing, email marketing, and everything in between, there are myriad of ways for brands to move the needle and stay in front of their target audiences.

When it comes to press release distribution, ACCESSWIRE, an industry leader, is making it easier for professionals to maximize their message and stand out in a crowded marketplace.

"In addition to our flat-fee pricing, wide distribution and around-the-clock customer service, we make sharing news easier and more effective for companies," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "The combination of these elements helps us stand out from the competition as a go-to press release distribution service for communications professionals."

With a 4.4/5-star rating on G2.com, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, ACCESSWIRE's ease-of-use is a focal point of many of the over 200 reviews.

"Easy to use. Good support." - Harry S., Small Business Owner

"I like how quick it was to work on ACCESSWIRE." - Chris H., Validated Reviewer

"I switched from another company to ACCESSWIRE and the experience has been night and day. ACCESSWIRE's platform is highly user-friendly, and all my points of contact are incredibly responsive." - Verified User in Commercial Real Estate

ACCESSWIRE provides award-winning press release distribution services and online newsrooms that ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784509/accesswire-offers-customers-easy-to-use-press-release-distribution-services