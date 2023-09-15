Mexican researchers have revealed test results for offshore wind-based hydrogen production, while Turkey has started negotiating hydrogen facility partnerships with the United Arab Emirates. Instituto Politécnico Nacional researchers claim to have confirmed the feasibility and eco-friendliness of green hydrogen production from marine systems. Their study - "Feasibility analysis of green hydrogen production from oceanic energy," recently published in Heliyon - underscores the significance of marine farms with capacity factors equal to or exceeding 50% and wind speeds surpassing 7 meters per second ...

