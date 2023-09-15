Grant projects focus on RAN intelligent controller development in the areas of artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as energy savings and network security

Competition seeks to diversify the supply chain for the UK's wireless networks while advancing Open RAN architectures

Partners include 5G RuralDorset, Arm, British Telecom, the University of Surrey, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has been awarded two Open Networks Ecosystem (ONE) competition grants from the UK Government's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology in partnership with 5G RuralDorset, Arm, British Telecom, the University of Surrey, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone.

Launched in early 2023, the ONE competition seeks to diversify the supply chain for the country's wireless networks while advancing Open Radio Access Network (RAN) architectures. A total of £80 million was made available for projects addressing three key barriers to the adoption of Open RAN networks: high demand density (HDD) network optimization; RAN intelligent controller (RIC) and other RAN software automation; and radio frequency (RF) hardware and component development.

Keysight and its industry partners were awarded grants for:

HiPer-RAN Program: Working with the University of Surrey, Virgin Media O2, British Telecom, and other industry partners, Keysight will jointly develop a highly efficient, secure, and scalable RIC with advanced control modules.

Working with the University of Surrey, Virgin Media O2, British Telecom, and other industry partners, Keysight will jointly develop a highly efficient, secure, and scalable RIC with advanced control modules. 5G RuralDorset Program: Working with 5G RuralDorset, Vodafone, Arm, and other industry partners, Keysight will jointly deploy an end-to-end Open RAN network by co-developing various Open RAN network components, specifically in the areas of RIC artificial intelligence machine learning and security algorithms.

A major focus of both projects will be the RIC network component, which controls and optimizes Open RAN network performances and enables the deployment of third-party software applications that automate network functions at scale. In addition, the projects will address network energy savings and network security.

Both projects will use the Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solution to emulate Open RAN networks to enable the testing and optimization of RIC and associated software. KORA offers integrated solutions that accelerate the development, integration, and deployment of O-RAN-compliant equipment.

Dr. David Owens, Head of 5G Technical Trials at Virgin Media O2, said: "The development of a RAN Intelligent Controller solution is a critical part of deploying a viable Open RAN network and will bring critical capabilities that will increase the efficiency and the security of our networks. By partnering with Keysight and leveraging its O-RAN solution portfolio, we will be a key part of this development and deployment of the final solution."

James Grayling, Open RAN Product Integration Manager at Vodafone, said: "A multi-vendor ecosystem represents an opportunity to drive operational efficiency and innovation throughout the technology ecosystem. This is a new way of working which bring clear and substantial benefits. We have embraced Open RAN at the core of our business, and we are excited to explore the opportunities with Keysight Technologies and other partners."

Mosaab Abughalib, Senior Director and General Manager for Keysight's Network Emulation Group, said: "Keysight is pleased to partner with the industry and the UK government to advance the efforts towards an open network architecture and will bring together our solutions and expertise to resolve complex interoperability challenges that will enable successful network deployments. A key focus area will be on advancing AI/ML and network security algorithms."

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915487431/en/

Contacts:

Paul Erwin

Americas/Europe

+1 248 430 9075

paul.erwin@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi

Asia

+81 42 660-2162

fusako_dohi@keysight.com