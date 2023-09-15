Anzeige
Freitag, 15.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
15.09.2023
Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofie Valdersnes, employee elected board member in Aker ASA and employee in Aker BP ASA, has today sold 540 shares in Aker BP ASA at a price of NOK 309 per share. Following the transaction, Sofie Valdersnes owns a total of 1,027 shares in Aker BP ASA and 0 shares in Aker ASA.

Please see notification form attached.

-ENDS-

For more information, please contact:

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3836099/2298082.pdf

Primary insider notification form_Valdersnes

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-301929270.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
