NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Bath & Body Works

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and as a part of our ongoing perfumer series, we're spotlighting renowned perfumer Patty Hidalgo. Hidalgo created several Bath & Body Works' fragrances, including Strawberry Poundcake, Tiki Beach, Vetiver Glow and Oceanside Palm. Patty chose these fragrances to showcase her love of travel and food, and we're offering Wallflowers and 3-wick candles in a special time capsule collection.

Bath & Body Works believes that it's important to highlight professionals from historically underrepresented groups in fragrance to raise awareness of their important contributions and stories while signaling what's possible for the next generation of perfumers.

We're proud to support the American Chemical Society Scholars Program which awards renewable scholarships to undergraduate students from historically underrepresented groups majoring in chemistry-related disciplines and careers.

In 2023, the Bath & Body Works Foundation donated $200,000 to support both the American Chemical Society Scholars Program and the mission of the American Chemical Society Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect. This donation will help open doors for the next generation of leaders in chemistry-related fields, like perfumers, and more.

To learn more about this effort, visit https://www.bbwinc.com/people/community-engagement/foundation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784534/bath-body-works-celebrates-hispanic-heritage-month-and-showcases-perfumer-patty-hidalgo