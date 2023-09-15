M&C Saatchi's (M&C) H123 results reflect the more challenging agency trading environment, with revenue and operating margin both dipping in the period. Management's global efficiency programme, implemented in Q1, achieved £0.5m of costs savings in H123 and is expected to deliver annualised savings of £3.8m in FY23, with a target of £10m by end-FY24. The leadership structure has been simplified and M&C continues to invest in its focused specialisms to drive revenue growth. Management remains cautious on the trading outlook for H223, but with the cost savings helping margin momentum through the reminder of the year and through FY24.

