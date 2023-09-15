Rystad Energy believes China could be on track for another record year in 2023, with expectations for more than 150 GW of new PV capacity. The Norwegian consultancy says the country could also potentially install 165 GW in 2024 and 170 GW in 2025.Rystad Energy says China may have another record year for new PV installations in 2023, driven by the addition of 150 MW of PV capacity. The company cites data from China's National Energy Administration as showing CNY 134.9 billion ($15.8 billion) of investment in domestic PV construction in the first half of 2023 - the highest among all power generation ...

