The Home Depot: Path to Pro Instructor Uses Knowledge and Experience To Teach the Next Generation of Tradespeople

Being able to use his hands to create something out of nothing is what John Haynes enjoys most about the skilled trades industry. The retired U.S. Air Force Veteran watched his dad and grandfather in construction growing up, so it was only natural to learn the skills needed to lay the foundation for his future. He went on to start his own construction company after his 20 years of military service. He uses the knowledge he's gained over the years to train the next generation of students.

As a veteran, John is able to help those transitioning out of the military follow in his footsteps. He teaches carpentry at the Home Builders Institute in Fort Liberty, North Carolina, a national partner of The Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro program. John is dedicated to not only making a difference but seeing the future of skilled trades continue to move forward.

"I don't do this for the money, I am doing this job to help The Home Depot Foundation fill all these positions in our industry. We need the younger generation to step up and relieve my generation and to do this job safer and better than we did. At this stage of my life, I feel this is what I am supposed to do; train these men and women getting out of the service, so they don't have to worry 'what do I do now"?" - John Haynes U.A. Air Force Veteran and Carpentry Instructor

Upon finishing the program, John's students will have increased access to finding a career in the construction and home improvement industry, as they're connected to hiring professionals. "Giving my knowledge and experience back to these service members is the least that I can do," he shares. "This industry is in need more than ever for hard working men and women. The military way of life gives these members the work ethic these construction trades are looking for."

The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation are committed to educating more people in skilled trades. The Path to Pro Skills Program offers a free training program for those interested in pursuing and growing a career in the skilled trades and prepares them for their first job. If you're interested in learning more visit Path to Pro.

