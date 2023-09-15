Comcast Corporation: Passing the Torch to Future Tech Leaders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Comcast Corporation



Coded by Kids students at the Universal Sphere in the Comcast Technology Center

In July, as part of their Tech and Innovation Internship, 25 high school and college students from our digital equity partner Coded by Kids (CBK) visited Comcast Headquarters for a full day of connecting and learning with Comcast employees about the future of tech. With back-to-school season in full swing, these students will have much to reflect on as they start a new year and continue to develop their interests in coding.

Students started the day with a campus tour and product experience demo, followed by a panel discussion at LIFT Labs, our hub for entrepreneurship and innovation inside the Comcast Technology Center. Featured speakers included members of BENgineers and TECHWomen, our technology resource groups supporting Black and women technologists and engineers. As part of our national volunteerism program Team UP, the panelists volunteered to share their career journeys and advice for developing product management and engineering skills. They spoke thoughtfully about the importance of passing the torch to the younger generation and what most excites them about tech.

Comcast is a company that allows us to pay it forward, especially to those who are young. These kids are the future and will eventually be the ones passing the torch. QUINCY IHEME Manager, Software Development & Engineering, BENgineer

To close the day, the CBK students presented their tech projects and asked for feedback from BENgineers and TECHWomen volunteers. In small groups, they addressed potential solutions to issues across several industries including connecting consumers with local farmers to reduce food waste, using AI to combat loneliness and sleep quality issues in Generation Z, providing parents of young students access to affordable and safe after-school programming, and more. Our volunteers eagerly listened and provided notes to each team to further develop these ideas.

"This experience has really shown [them] a new light, that there are people out there that support you, ready to give insight and mentorship. Seeing their excitement about the opportunity to talk through their ideas with people in Comcast, it's really cool," said Lennin Antunish, Coded by Kids Team Lead.

Coded by Kids is an organization that prepares underrepresented young people to succeed as tech and innovation leaders through project-based learning and mentorship. Their programs are designed to provide young people of all backgrounds with beginner to advanced level tech skills in areas where the lack of diversity, equity, and inclusion are the greatest.

This day of learning and exploration is just one part of CBK's Tech and Innovation Internship, a robust 8-week program designed to build technical and professional skills that will prepare high school and college students for opportunities in the workforce and entrepreneurship. As part of the CBK-led 1Philadelphia initiative, the internship program serves as a partnership model for how local organizations can work together to create meaningful pathways for young people interested in the tech industry.

We are proud to support CBK's vision to create equity in the world through technology and innovation as part of Project UP, our $1 billion commitment to connect tens of millions of people to the internet and tech opportunities that advance economic mobility. Through our partnership with Coded by Kids, we are helping to create unlimited possibilities for generations to come.

As a CBK chaperone said during the event, "This is a unique exposure for these kids… it's a reminder of what's possible."





