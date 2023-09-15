The GTH2e-2425300P delivers best-in-class broadband efficiency (>72%) and RF performance for ISM applications in a standard air cavity footprint and requires minimal tuning

Gallium Semiconductor, a respected supplier of GaN RF semiconductor solutions, today announced the availability of the GTH2e-2425300P ISM CW amplifier, a 2.4-2.5 GHz, 300W pre-matched discrete GaN-on-SiC High Electron Mobility Transistor (HEMT). The GTH2e-2425300P brings a new level of efficiency for a wide range of Industrial, Scientific, and Medical (ISM) applications including semiconductor plasma sources and microwave plasma chemical vapour deposition (MPCVD) equipment for synthetic diamond production.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915782208/en/

Gallium Semi's ISM CW Amplifier GTH2e-2425300P (Photo: Business Wire)

Roger Williams, CEO of 3D RF Energy Corp, stated, "The GTH2e-2425300P sets a new standard for performance and ease-of-use in 2.45 GHz ISM solid-state power design. Its internal matching enables a straightforward PCB design, whether that be for a 400 W narrowband design with 76% efficiency or 300W design with 72-74% efficiency across the entire band. It is well-behaved in both class AB and class C, and its 17dB of gain at saturated power simplifies driver requirements."

Operating within the frequency range of 2.4 to 2.5 GHz and powered by a 50 V supply rail, the GTH2e-2425300P yields an efficiency rating that redefines benchmarks for RF power capabilities. With a peak efficiency of 76% (pulsed, 100 µs, 10% duty cycle), this HEMT embodies Gallium Semiconductor's dedication to improving RF performance. Measured data shows a drain efficiency of over 72% under continuous wave operation. A fixed tune demonstration board can be ordered by qualified customers.

Angelo Andres, Director of Product Marketing for Multi-Markets at Gallium Semiconductor, noted, "The GTH2e-2425300P signifies an evolution in RF power amplification and underscores our dedication to optimize performance for ISM applications. Engineers are looking for a robust supply chain partner for long term product availability and product support and that's exactly what Gallium Semiconductor offers with the GTH2e-2425300P. We will continue to strengthen our portfolio for the ISM market to further support our customers."

Encased in an ACP-800 4L Air Cavity Plastic package, the GTH2e-2425300P offers excellent reliability and thermal performance (0.67 °C/W) with its Super-CMC (ceramic matrix composite) flange. It also simplifies integration into various systems, enhancing the development process for RF engineers. The GTH2e-2425300P is now available for order. For those interested in specifications, pricing details, and ordering information, please contact sales@galliumsemi.com

Gallium Semiconductor at EuMW

From September 19-21 Gallium Semiconductor will be at European Microwave Week in Berlin, booth 469C. In addition to the GTH2e-2425300P, Gallium Semiconductor will showcase three new 250 W L- and S-Band radar products and a new DC to 12 GHz general-purpose broadband amplifier. Join us to learn more about Gallium Semiconductor RF GaN solutions.

About Gallium Semiconductor:

Gallium Semiconductor is a leading provider of advanced RF GaN solutions, specializing in high-performance and high-efficiency devices. With a strong focus on GaN-on-SiC technology, Gallium Semiconductor is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for various applications, including wireless communications, radar systems, ISM, and satellite communications.

More information: www.galliumsemi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230915782208/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Paul Chia

VP Sales and Marketing

Gallium Semiconductor Pte Ltd

marketing@galliumsemi.com

+65-6530-3421