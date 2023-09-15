LONDON, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strictly Money Limited an emerging UK WealthTech company announces Stephen Ashurst and Will Povey as Joint-CEOs.

Strictly Money champions this shift in leadership structure to foster a creative leadership style that promotes an agile and entrepreneurial organisation. Stephen Ashurst and Will Povey share a united vision for Strictly Money. They will divide leadership based on their respective skillsets.

Stephan Ashurst joined the Strictly Money project from 2015 to lead its innovation and R&D projects. Stephen is a professional business software architect with senior level fintech experience in the City of London and globally for clients such as BNP Paribas, L&G, Fidelity, EY, Barclays Bank, Saranac Partners, Lloyds, the FCA, HM Treasury and the No 10 Downing Street Cabinet Office. He has published white papers, a book titled "Blockchain Applied" published in 2021 by Taylor and Francis / Routledge internationally and has contributed to a legal textbook," Artificial Intelligence Law and Regulation" published 2022 by Edward Elgar Publishing

Will Povey joined the Strictly Money team in 2020. Will is an expert in financial compliance and technology development, operations and deployment. During 2016 -2020 he held senior management roles with UK betting technology firms FSG Technology and Amelco. He started his career at Cantor Sports and moved to asset management roles at Bank of New York Mellon and as compliance supervisor at the Bank of England, London.

Stephen Ashurst commented - " Strictly Money offers sophisticated investors, for the first time ever, access to products such as hedge funds and complex financial bets traditionally reserved for institutions or the very wealthy only. Now Strictly Money is changing that."

About Strictly Money

Founded in 2013, London based Strictly Money Limited has for circa 10 (ten) years been devising new and innovative payment and wealth management solutions. Significant R&D development capital has been provided by stakeholders and the company is now ready to launch a new app that brings payment cards linked to high performing wealth management accounts for the mass affluent and entrepreneur market. Later this year, Strictly Money will launch its first payment card products in the Swedish and UK markets. The management is preparing for the Company to submit an application to list on a European regulated stock exchange market when the shares will be traded in UK and Sweden.

http://strictly-money.com

