Freitag, 15.09.2023
Künstliche Intelligenz als Geheimwaffe im Naturschutz!
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.09.2023 | 18:24
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15

15 September 2023


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 19,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 527.60 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 19 September 2023 the issued share capital of the Company will be 100,812,161 Ordinary Shares, excluding 17,116,777 which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 14.51% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 100,812,161 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432



© 2023 PR Newswire
