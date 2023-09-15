Logitech Awarded Diversity Prize by the Cercle Suisse Des Administratrices

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Logitech:

Logitech has been honored by the Swiss association, the Cercle Suisse Des Administratrices (CDSA), winning their annual award for efforts in promoting diversity across the organization. The CSDA does important work and it's a cherished prize.

A nine-person jury composed of prominent members of the Swiss media, academic and economic community assessed Logitech amongst other organizations, judging social impact performance from objectives and culture to diversity at all levels of the company. In particular, they were interested in Logitech's approach to gender diversity.

The CSDA tracks gender diversity in Switzerland using the Schilling Report from executive search firm Schilling Partners. This year's report finds that, for the first time, more than half (52%) of the 100 largest Swiss employers employ at least 3 women on the board, and that, equally, the share of companies with at least 3 women on the executive team is now 20%.

Logitech looks strong in light of these figures, with more than 30% women on the board, leadership team and employee level. And Logitech is the only company on the Swiss market Index (SMI) with a female chair - Wendy Becker. Nevertheless, it's clear that gender diversity goes much further than executive and board level - it's a question for all people - and that there's more to diversity than gender.

This broad approach was one of the many reasons that the CSDA awarded Logitech the prize - a recognition of work across the organization, on diversity and inclusion as a whole, as well as on environmental impact. Delphine Donné, head of Personal Workspace Solutions business group, and a number of P&C and DEI representatives based in Switzerland represented Logitech at the prize-giving, receiving the award on behalf of the whole company.

