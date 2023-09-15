AppOBit LLC: New Version of AutoForward Text Simplifies Cross-Channel Message Syncing for Effortless Communication

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / AppOBit LLC, a leading innovator in mobile communication solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of AutoForward Text Version 2 . This new version marks a significant step forward in simplifying and enhancing mobile messaging, offering users unprecedented features for seamless communication.

AutoForward Text Version 2 introduces three groundbreaking features that are set to transform the way users manage their text messages and instant messages, both in personal and professional settings.

Auto Reply to Text Messages: With AutoForward Text Version 2, users can now set up customized auto-reply messages to ensure that important texts are never left unanswered. Whether you're in a meeting, enjoying a vacation, or simply occupied with other tasks, the auto-reply feature provides peace of mind that your contacts will receive a timely response.

Forward to URL Endpoint for Slack/MS Team Integration: In an era of remote work and digital collaboration, AutoForward Text now offers seamless integration with popular platforms like Slack and MS Teams. This means that your text messages and instant messages can be forwarded directly to these collaboration tools, ensuring that your team remains connected and informed. Say goodbye to toggling between different applications; AutoForward Text simplifies your communication workflow.

Forward Instant Messages from WhatsApp, Telegram, KIK, and More: In response to the growing use of instant messaging apps, AutoForward Text Version 2 allows users to forward instant messages from a variety of popular messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, and KIK. Now, you can consolidate your messaging in one place, saving time and ensuring you never miss an important message.

Linda Russell, CEO of AppOBit LLC, expressed her enthusiasm about this release, stating, "AutoForward Text Version 2 represents a significant milestone in our mission to simplify communication. These new features reflect our commitment to providing users with powerful tools to streamline messaging, whether for personal or professional use. We believe that these additions will greatly enhance the user experience and open up new possibilities for how people connect in the digital age."

AutoForward Text Version 2 is now available for download, and users can take advantage of a free trial period to experience these exciting new features firsthand. As part of the trial, users will have access to all features, including the auto-reply function, integration with Slack and MS Teams, and the forwarding of instant messages.

With the release of AutoForward Text Version 2, AppOBit LLC continues to lead the way in providing advanced solutions for streamlined communication. This latest version represents the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

About AppOBit LLC:

AppOBit LLC is a San Jose-based technology company specializing in mobile communication solutions. With a focus on enhancing communication efficiency and convenience, AppOBit LLC's products are designed to simplify the way people connect and collaborate in an increasingly digital world.

For more information, please visit www.autoforwardtext.com

