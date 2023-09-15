Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Announces the Addition of Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr., M.D. to its Advisory Board

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan") a pioneering pharmaceutical technology company specializing in innovative wellness products, is elated to announce the appointment of Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr., M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Pergolizzi, a distinguished expert in the field of pain management and critical care medicine, will be instrumental in the Company's upcoming planned FDA filing for human medications.

About Dr. Joseph V. Pergolizzi, Jr., M.D., M.B.A.

Dr. Pergolizzi has extensive academic, clinical, and business achievements related to his lifelong interest in advancing medical science and the practice of modern global healthcare. He has gained a strong reputation as an experienced, results-oriented C-level leader with a particular focus on new companies. He has held various C-level positions in private and public companies. He can leverage his significant medical expertise, regulatory experience, and business skills to build a strong track record of success in many fields in the healthcare industry. Dr. Pergolizzi is a Senior Partner at Naples Anesthesia and Pain Associates and serves as the Chief Operating Officer at NEMA Research Inc. He is a former subcommittee member of the FDA SUI and SGE VAH Grant Review for Analgesics and a Consultant to the National Pain Foundation Board of Directors. Dr. Pergolizzi is the former director of business development and financial affairs for the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Clinical Trials Unit. He formerly served as a part-time adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Pergolizzi has authored over 400 peer-reviewed articles and has been involved in groundbreaking research on topics such as opioid-induced constipation, cardiotoxicity due to cocaine, and the effects of illicitly manufactured fentanyl. His research has been funded by the NIDA/NIH, and he has received numerous accolades, including the Patients Choice Award, Compassionate Doctor Recognition Award, and the Leading Physicians of the World by the IACHP.

His advisory role at Innocan will focus on promoting pharmaceutical human product R&D and FDA filing, as outlined in his Advisory Board member services agreement.

Technical Details

The global market for pain management is expected to grow significantly, providing a promising landscape for Innocan's planned FDA upcoming FDA. The Company expects that Dr. Pergolizzi's expertise will contribute to the success of this venture.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD- loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform that may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of regenerating and anti- inflammatory properties targeting the Central Nervous System (CNS). In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

