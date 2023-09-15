Tier One Silver Inc.: Tier One Silver Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2023 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options, subject to customary stock exchange approvals, for the purchase of 3,350,000 common shares, of which 2,485,000 were granted to directors and officers of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.30 and expire five years from the date of grant.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.

Peter Dembicki

President, CEO and Director

About Tier One

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and base metal deposits in Peru. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. The Company's exploration assets in Peru include: Hurricane, Corisur and the flagship project, Curibaya. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking information is information that includes implied future performance and/or forecast information including information relating to, or associated with, exploration and or development of mineral properties. These statements or graphical information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different (either positively or negatively) from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., please contact us at (778) 729 0600 and info@tieronesilver.com

SOURCE: Tier One Silver Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/784605/tier-one-silver-grants-stock-options